Steelers College Check-In: WRs to Start Watching

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have several positions of need when the 2027 NFL Draft rolls around. They are still searching for their next starting quarterback once Aaron Rodgers retires. They need a long-term answer in the secondary. Their inside linebacker group could lose an impactful player in the offseason.

But maybe most importantly, the Steelers need a wide receiver. This season has shown that the way they are approaching the position isn't working. Trading for veterans like DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., while solid ideas on paper, have proved to be unimpactful decisions for the offense.

That means the Steelers have to find another star playmaker in the draft. Similarly to how they identified Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers must find another wide receiver in the early portion of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Thankfully, there are options currently playing in the NCAA. Even after you remove top option Jeremiah Smith from the equation, there are multiple receivers the Steelers could take in the first few rounds who could finally give them an answer at the position.

Nick Marsh - Indiana University

Following up on the group of wide receivers who led Indiana to the national championship is no easy task, but Nick Marsh has made that transition smooth for IU. A transfer from Michigan State, Marsh has already exceeded in nine games what he did in a full season with the Spartans the past two years.

Marsh has a bit of everything. He’s big (6’3”), shot out of a cannon at the snap and he’s shown a knack for making contested catches thanks to his big frame.

Marsh would be an ideal part of a wide receiver tandem in Pittsburgh alongside Germie Bernard. The two would complement each other and bring a diversified skill set to the receiver room. Of the players on this list, Marsh is likely to be the highest-drafted player, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to be out of the Steelers’ range next spring.

Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) catches a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Coleman-Williams - University of Alabama

Selecting a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide worked out splendidly for the Steelers last season, so why not go back to the well in 2027?

Ryan Coleman-Williams is explosive, works out of the slot and can go out wide, and is incredibly young. He made his debut in the NCAA while just 17 years old and he will be 20 during the 2027 NFL Draft.

What I love the most about the youngster is his ability to separate immediately off of the line of scrimmage. He’s not the biggest guy on the field, but he moves like the biggest, fastest, and strongest player out there. He’s so fluid in his lower body, even with some injuries over his time in the NCAA, that he can leave defenders in the dust with a simple move or two.

The fact that he’s only 6’0” will scare off some teams, but I don’t buy it. If he drops to the second or third round, he would be a steal for the Steelers.

Ryan Wingo - University of Texas

The Texas Longhorns have a pair of wide receivers generating early NFL Draft projections, but it's Ryan Wingo who excites me the most. The 6'2", 215-pound junior from St. Louis, Missouri, is such an exciting player to watch.

And what makes him so exciting is his speed after the catch. The criticisms against him are fair, he's dropped some very catchable passes and he's not a technician in his routes, but none of that seems to matter when he has the ball in space.

If you want a player who can go up and get every jump ball with gorilla glue on his gloves, sadly, Wingo is not the player for you.

But if you want a player who is big, strong, explosive in and out of his cuts and can beat man-to-man coverage on the outside, Wingo is a player with huge upside.

Nyck Harbor - South Carolina

And now for something completely different, which is what Nyck Harbor from South Carolina is. He is a player who reminds me a ton of DK Metcalf coming out of the NCAA. He's huge (6'5" and 240 pounds) and is an absolute terror to match up against.

Jump balls are Harbor's best friend. Put the ball in the air, and his huge frame and ability to high-point the ball are unmatched.

And if he has the ball in space, he can kill you with his breakaway speed.

The rest of his game, the route running, the run-blocking, things like that, is a project. Whichever NFL team drafts him will need to round out his game to make him an every-down receiver. But if that happens, he could become truly special at the next level.

Bryant Wesco Jr. - Clemson University

A true home-run hitter on the field, Clemson's Bryant Wesco Jr. is currently my favorite wide receiver in the 2027 class.

At 6'2", Wesco possesses NFL speed and supreme agility. His ability to get low and move in and out of breaks is a thing of beauty. Plus, Wesco also has a productive history returning punts in the NCAA. The special teams in Pittsburgh continue to be a struggle, and the Clemson receiver could inject a dose of productivity.

There are two major weaknesses that the Steelers would have to decide on. The first is he underwent spinal surgery in 2025. He clearly is healthy enough to be playing right now, but that type of medical concern might force an NFL franchise to reconsider.

Secondly, he's a rather thin receiver. He's listed at 195 pounds, but that feels generous. There are times when opposing defensive backs can outmuscle him, and that's a concerning trait in his game. Strengthening at the NFL level might alleviate that, but it also might be what keeps franchises away from him at next year's draft until the end of Day 2.