Top 25 Steelers of 2026: Ranking Every Player Based on Impact

The Pittsburgh Steelers had quite an eventful offseason, and they're hoping the widespread changes result in some postseason success after a rough past decade on that front.

Mike McCarthy has taken over as head coach following Mike Tomlin's decision to step down in January, and he brought in a whole new-look staff with him while the Steelers made some notable additions via trade, free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

As Steelers On SI begins to unveil our top 25 player rankings for the 2026 campaign, here are breakdowns of each of the team's unit and what to expect this fall.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Offensive Breakdown

After two years with Arthur Smith at the helm as offensive coordinator, the Steelers will now have McCarthy calling the shots.

Brian Angelichio joins him as the team's new OC, and the unit as a whole has a different feel to it. The system may not explicitly fall into the West Coast category, but McCarthy believes in a lot of the core philosophies of that scheme, and Pittsburgh's offense should rather closely resemble it.

Aaron Rodgers is back as the starting quarterback and thus has reunited with McCarthy, his former head coach with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. The pair won Super Bowl XLV together over the Steelers in 2010, and they'll look for one last magical run together.

Rodgers was solid during his first year in Pittsburgh, posting 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while helping lead the organization to its first AFC North title since 2020. At 42-years-old, however, it's unclear whether or not he's capable of elevating the team's offense to the extent necessary to compete for more than just an early playoff exit.

At running back, Jaylen Warren returns while Rico Dowdle has taken over the role vacated by reigning team MVP Kenneth Gainwell, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Joining DK Metcalf at wide receiver is Michael Pittman Jr., who arrived in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts in March, and Germie Bernard, who was selected in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington remain Pittsburgh's tight end tandem. On the offensive line, Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick have moved over to left tackle and left guard, respectively, while Zach Frazier stays at center.

Spencer Anderson is the favorite to win the right guard job, and the same can be said for Dylan Cook at right tackle. First-rounder Max Iheanachor and third-rounder Gennings Dunker could theoretically push for bigger roles at some point during their rookie campaigns, and the same can be said for Broderick Jones if he works his way back from a significant neck injury he suffered last season.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Defensive Breakdown

With Tomlin and Teryl Austin out of the picture, Patrick Graham will run the Steelers' defense as their new defensive coordinator.

He has quite the collection of talent to work with, starting with an EDGE rusher room that's one of the NFL's best with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith (assuming he isn't traded) and Nick Herbig, who signed a four-year extension worth $100 million earlier this month.

The interior of the defensive line is incredibly stout as well. Cameron Heyward hasn't slowed down as he enters his age-37 season, Derrick Harmon looked the part last year as a rookie, and Keeanu Benton is a real weapon as somewhat of a pass rushing specialist. Pittsburgh also added a proven rotational piece in Sebastian Joseph-Day on a two-year, $11 million deal in free agency.

Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are set to start alongside one another for a third-straight year at inside linebacker, though the group comes with some question marks.

It's a similar conversation at safety, where Jaquan Brisker and DeShon Elliott make up a solid starting duo with durability concerns and a noticeable lack of depth behind them.

The Steelers' cornerback room, on the flip side, is in good shape with Joey Porter Jr., Jamel Dean, Jalen Ramsey, Daylen Everette, Brandin Echols and Asante Samuel Jr.

Porter Jr.'s extension talks with Pittsburgh is a monumental storyline heading into training camp, but the expectation remains that he'll eventually secure a new deal this summer.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Special Teams Breakdown

Beloved special teams coordinator Danny Smith left the Steelers alongside a majority of the coaching staff once Tomlin stepped down, and McCarthy hired Danny Crossman as his replacement.

With a new four-year, $28 million contract that ties him for the largest in NFL history at the kicker position with Brandon Aubrey, Chris Boswell is a huge asset for Pittsburgh that could make all the difference in the world in close games.

Christian Kuntz, who's on an expiring contract, is primed to serve as the Steelers' long snapper for a sixth-straight season.

Cameron Johnston, after losing the punting battle to Corliss Waitman last summer, re-signed with the team this offseason and presently is facing no competition at the position. That could always change, though.

Top 25 Rankings

No. 25: Germie Bernard

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