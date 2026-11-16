Is Steelers Season Over?

PITTSBURGH -- It's hard to recall a loss as bad as this one for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Embarrassing doesn't seem to fit how poor of a performance Week 10 was for the Steelers. Their 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals firmly removed them from contention status and put them into a freefall that makes this season feel closer to finished than anything else.

But is it really over? Well, sometimes history repeats itself, and if that's the case, this year is going to be really disappointing.

The last time the Steelers gave up more than 38 points was Nov. 28, 2021 -- at Cincinnati (41-10) — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) November 16, 2026

The last time the Steelers gave up more than 38 points was Nov. 28, 2021 to the Bengals in a 41-10 loss. While they avoided that mark this time around, the 2021 season ended in familiar fashion.

Head coach Mike Tomlin walked into Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and told the world to "cut your eyelids off." The Steelers then went on to lose 42-21.

This Year Feels Different

Look, a bad loss coming off of a bye week feels terrible for every fan out there. No one is sitting around smiling, enjoying the loss to the Bengals. The players felt the same way in the locker room, as the mood was gloomy, discouraged and somewhat angry.

But the Steelers are 6-3 and one game behind a team that they beat earlier in the year. So, yes, the Bengals won the second battle, but the war is still split evenly, and that's something to hold onto.

"We're gonna address it here in practice and get after it," Cam Heyward said about the loss. "That's the only way that I know how to get better. There's a lot of ball to be played and I'm looking forward to getting better because of this."

The Steelers will travel to Philadelphia next to take on a 2-7 Eagles team led by Joe Milton. They then have an opportunity to come back, potentially 7-3, and host the Denver Broncos with a shot to re-prove themselves in the AFC.

This team will still play the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens, twice, and add the Houston Texans, who are fighting for a playoff spot as well.

There's too much football to be played to say this season is finished.

"I've been a part of this league for a long time," Rodgers said. "There are big wins. There are tough losses. So, we'll deal with this appropriately."

Is it bad? Yes. Is it over? Not yet.