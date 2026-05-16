Steelers Must Be Aware Of These Three Potential Trap Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to trap games.

Whether it was the Cleveland Browns on the road either of the last two seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in 2025 or both the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots in 2023, the Steelers have dropped numerous contests they shouldn't have over recent years en route to eventual playoff berths.

There's a few potential let-down games that stick out on Pittsburgh's 2026 schedule, and it must do everything in its power to avoid a fate similar to the one they've often suffered in those situations.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Week 7 @ New Orleans Saints (Paris)

For the second-straight year, the Steelers are heading overseas.

This time around, they'll face off against the Saints in the first-ever NFL Paris Game at the Stade de France in Week 7.

New Orleans hasn't made the playoffs since Drew Brees retired following the 2020 campaign while also going a combined 11-23 over the past two seasons.

Pittsburgh is the more talented and experienced of the two squads, but anything can happen at a neutral site. The Saints have a promising young core on offense led by quarterback Tyler Shough and wide receivers Jordyn Tyson and Chris Olave that could muddy the waters for the Steelers' defense and ultimately push them to the brink.

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) picks up yards against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison (50) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 8 vs. Cleveland Browns

It wouldn't be fair to call Pittsburgh's Week 4 road matchup with Cleveland on Thursday Night Football a trap game considering the Steelers have lost four in a row at Huntington Bank Field.

Hosting the Browns at Acrisure Stadium is an entirely different case, however, as they haven't won during the regular season in Pittsburgh since 2003.

Cleveland should once again have an elite defense led by Myles Garrett, but the offense is still subpar due to its quarterback situation with Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel.

Given how tough the back-half of their schedule is, the Steelers can't afford a loss to the Browns leading into their Week 9 bye.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1)looks downfield during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 17 @ Tennessee Titans

Tennessee has went 3-14 in each of the past seasons, though 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward has all the looks of a franchise quarterback who could make things really difficult for Pittsburgh.

The Titans were among the most active teams in free agency this offseason and almost completely rebuilt their roster under Robert Saleh, Aaron Rodgers' former head coach with the New York Jets.

Rodgers, if he re-signs with the Steelers, will likely have a chip on his shoulder facing off against him, but Tennessee now has enough talent on both sides of the ball to pull off an upset in this contest if Pittsburgh isn't careful.

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