Mike McCarthy Drops Injury News That Gives Steelers Even More Hope

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had some of the worst injury luck in the NFL this season, but there's optimism within the fan base.

The team has lost multiple starters already, with seven players currently on the Injured Reserve, plus another on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve.

As the team tries to win its sixth game of the season and take hold of the AFC North divisional lead, the Steelers remain hopeful that they will get a few of their key players back.

And head coach Mike McCarthy's latest update only adds more hope for the Steelers. Speaking to the media before the team's practice, he was asked about the status of the organization's injured players.

His response was an extremely encouraging one, as he shared that each player on the IR has a chance to return this season.

"I think all of those guys have a chance," he said. "I think they'll all have a chance to come back."

Which Offensive Players Will Steelers Get Back?

The update from McCarthy is huge, but it doesn't provide a ton of clarity. The team has multiple wide receivers out currently, including two of the top three players on the depth chart.

Both Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson have missed time, but with McCarthy's latest comments, there is suddenly a renewed belief that the receiving group could return to full health for the stretch run.

The player most likely to return first is Roman Wilson. After he dislocated his finger several weeks ago, it was unclear whether he would be good to go again in 2026.

He remains out until after their Week 10 contest, but he will likely be back on the field quickly once his practice window is reopened.

Meanwhile, Pittman Jr. deals with a foot injury that has kept him out of action for four of the Steelers' seven games so far.

The severity of his injury remains a mystery, but if it were season-ending, McCarthy surely would have clarified when he was recently asked.

He is eligible to have his practice window opened beginning in Week 9, but the team has not indicated that they plan to do so.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs following a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Reinforcements Coming for Pittsburgh

On the defensive side of the ball, the team is waiting for two key contributors to return.

Defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Sebastian Joseph-Day were both forced out of action, robbing the Steelers of valuable depth up front.

Thankfully, the defense has persevered without two of their top players, but it's not preferable that they manage much longer.

Harmon is slated to be back first. The second-year defensive tackle has one more game that he must be on the IR for, meaning he could rejoin the team next week.

Like Pittman Jr., the team has not indicated whether or not they will open his window when their Week 9 preparations begin.

It wasn't anything official, but McCarthy certainly inspired hope with his latest comments.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) looks on from the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect