Joey Porter Jr. Calls Out Steelers: 'Can't Wait For That Matchup'

Joey Porter Jr. can't wait for the opportunity to face the Pittsburgh Steelers down the line.

During an appearance on Michael Irvin's "The White House" podcast following his trade to the Dallas Cowboys, Porter Jr. made it clear that he's impatiently awaiting his next meeting with the Steelers.

"I'm waiting for that... I'm overly looking forward to that, OG. I can't wait for that matchup," Porter Jr. said. "Whenever it happens, I'm looking forward to it. I'm licking my chops."

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrates a missed field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr. Felt Slighted by Steelers

Though it was always rather clear, Porter Jr.'s absence over the first three weeks of the season was likely never about a back injury.

With his camp and Pittsburgh ultimately unable to reach an agreement on an extension before Week 1, Porter Jr. essentially made the decision to hold himself out of games due to a lack of a new deal in the final year of his rookie contract.

During his first media availability as a member of the Cowboys last week, Porter Jr. stated that he felt "disrespected and undervalued" by the Steelers.

"It was a hard process, a lot of ups and down," Porter Jr. said, per the Forth Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris. "Definitely felt disrespected and undervalued. But that’s old news now. That’s how I look at it. I’m onto new beginnings and new chapters, that’s how I’m looking at it.”

The relationship certainly appeared to have reached a point where it was untenable. Porter Jr. went on to play 25 defensive snaps for Dallas in Week 4, and the fact that he did so without an extension in place or any guarantee that one would come was telling about his thoughts and feelings towards Pittsburgh.

He wasn't alone in that regard, as Joey Porter Sr. stated, "They tried to take me away from football for four weeks,” and, "They held us down for three weeks... Football is back," while celebrating the Cowboys' victory over the Houston Texans, so it doesn't seem like there's much love lost from the Porter's as a whole towards the Steelers.

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Dallas won 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When Will Porter Jr. Get His Wish?

Pittsburgh won't face the NFC East again until the 2028 campaign. It will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, however, since the two teams both finished in first place last year while the AFC North and NFC East last played one another two seasons ago.

There's a world in which Porter Jr.'s wish will be granted sooner than 2028, though. Should he fail to come to terms on a new contract with Dallas in the offseason and doesn't stick around via the franchise tag, thus allowing him to join another team for the 2027 season, it's possible he could find himself in a situation where the Steelers are on the schedule next year wherever he ends up landing.

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