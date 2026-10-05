Steelers, Porter Family Ties Officially Severed

PITTSBURGH -- The Porter name may finally be done in the city of Pittsburgh. As the Pittsburgh Steelers move on from Joey Porter Jr., the blood appears to be as bad as it can get, and his first win as a member of the Dallas Cowboys set the stage for plenty of shots to be taken.

The first came from Porter Jr. himself, posting on his Instagram after the win. The caption was simple a "W" after the Cowboys beat the Houston Texans 34-30. But the song playing in the photo was "Laughing to the Bank" by Chief Keef. And everyone knew that was intentional.

Dallas Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. took to Instagram to celebrate the team winning in his debut. pic.twitter.com/pR4uUqiMQm — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 4, 2026

Oh, but Porter Jr. wasn't alone. His father, Joey Porter Sr., also had words to say.

He released a video after the game saying, "They tried to take me away from football for four weeks. ... They held us down for three weeks... Football is back."

YIKES: Joey Porter Sr. takes a CLEAR SHOT at the #Steelers after his son Joey Porter Jr. was traded to Dallas.



“They tried to take me away from football for four weeks.”



“They held us down for 3 weeks… Football is back.”



Porters are LOVING Dallas.



👀 pic.twitter.com/OPO6Bh2zCX — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 5, 2026

Porter Sr. is part of a mural within Acrisure Stadium. As players head back to the locker room, they pass a wall where Porter Sr. is amongst other Steelers legends wearing his uniform. He was also put into the team's Hall of Honor in 2025.

But it appears the relationship between the Porters and the Steelers is all but over. Fans want him removed from the Hall of Honor, and as for Porter Jr., many have voiced their opinions on social media about feeling good that he's gone.

It may not work in Pittsburgh's favor, as they need to recover from losing one of the best up-and-coming cornerbacks in the NFL, right before losing their other starter to an ankle injury.

First Laught Isn't the Last, Though

Porter Jr. getting the first laugh of the trade doesn't mean anything, though. It's about the last laugh.

This can either look really good or really bad for the Steelers, and especially for general manager Omar Khan. If Porter Jr. skyrockets in Dallas and becomes a star, there's no defending Pittsburgh's decision not to try and give him a reasonable contract extension.

With their moves of DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and others in the last two seasons, there wasn't a real explanation as to why they suddenly decided to cheap out on a big name. But they did.

If they can replace Porter Jr. and become successful without him, though, Pittsburgh wins. They look great in the process and walk away victors of a hostile situation.

There's a long time before we know who officially won the Steelers-Porter standoff. In the meantime, the ties between the family and Pittsburgh are officially severed. It'll be interesting to see what they do with Porter Sr.'s spot in the mural.

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