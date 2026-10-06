Packers Learning What Steelers Already Knew About Kaleb Johnson

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 5 preparations in a bit of disarray. Following the trade of top cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys and a difficult loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers are 2-2 after their first four contests.

The Steelers are finding their way under new head coach Mike McCarthy, and while things feel gloomy currently, things aren't all lost.

After all, they could still be dealing with the dizzying frustration that is running back Kaleb Johnson. The team's former third-round pick was sent over to the Green Bay Packers before the regular season began, receiving a 2028 sixth-round draft pick in exchange. Even while the Steelers figure out the myriad of woes plaguing the franchise, they aren't learning the lessons the Packers are when it comes to Johnson.

Steelers Need Running Back Help - But Not His

The Steelers are experiencing their own issues at running back right now. With Rico Dowdle out with a lower-body injury, the team has had to rely almost exclusively on starter Jaylen Warren.

And yes, Warren could use some better depth behind him while Dowdle recovers, but they aren't missing Johnson one bit in that regard. The 27-year-old running back has carried the ball 17 times in both games without Dowdle, and he's been extremely productive. He posted 127 yards on the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals and 93 yards against the Cleveland Browns.

What the Steelers could use is another trusted back that could spell Warren, and Johnson isn't that. He's never been a valuable player in the passing game, and so far with the Packers, he's managed a single reception. Meanwhile, Warren hasn't received fewer than four targets in a game this season.

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson (26) is stopped for a short gain by Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson (26) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson's Fumble Issue Persists

The biggest issue regarding Johnson, however, is his issue with ball control. While Warren has had his own issues with ball security, Johnson's fumbling issue continues to haunt him in Green Bay.

On 20 carries, Johnson has picked up 80 yards, including a long of 31 yards that he broke off in their contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He's also fumbled the ball twice, meaning he's coughing it up once every 10 carries so far. In a depth role in Pittsburgh, that simply wouldn't fly. The Steelers may not have very exciting options on the roster in Lew Nichols and Travis Homer, but they at least can be trusted with the few carries they receive.

The Steelers have plenty of things to fix to make this season worthwhile. One of those problems, however, is not at backup running back. The Steelers would love more talent and depth in the room, but not at the cost of Kaleb Johnson's fumbles or inability to help in the passing game.

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