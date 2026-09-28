Steelers Get Hopeful Joey Porter Jr. News Before Browns Game

PITTSBURGH -- Well, it appears the Pittsburgh Steelers may finally be getting Joey Porter Jr. back. As they prepare for the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, they'll operate on a short week, hosting their first practice on Monday.

In that practice, Joey Porter Jr. took a step forward that fans have been waiting for.

Porter Jr. was a full participant for the first time during practice through all of the regular season. He did not participate at any point during training camp or the preseason, and was limited throughout the first three weeks of the season, with some days being missed practices because of a back injury.

He's been on the injury report for the last two weeks listed under "conditioning/non-injury related."

When asked about Porter Jr. possibly playing against the Browns in Week 4, head coach Mike McCarthy left the door open for a return.

"I hope so. We have a plan for Joey. Hopefully, he can do more. We’ll give him a chance to get out there," McCarthy said.

He then reiterated that he does want Porter Jr. to play and to be able to coach him on the field this season.

The Steelers will host one more practice and then a walk-through before their game against the Browns on Thursday night. Their final injury report will come out on Wednesday.

Steelers Need Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers have hit a place where they could certainly use Porter Jr. on the field. After benching Asante Samuel Jr. at the end of the Cincinnati Bengals game, they limited themselves on reliable cornerbacks, and made it known that Samuel Jr. is not a name they can utilize all season long as a starter.

Daylen Everette has plenty of potential, but a third-round rookie can't be counted on to be a star for an entire year.

On top of that, Jalen Ramsey was limited in practice with a wrist injury that he suffered in Week 3 against the Bengals. It's unknown if he'll play against the Browns, as he was seen wearing a sling around his arm while walking through the locker room.

Brandin Echols was also limited in practice with a concussion.

The Steelers' options are becoming thin, and with the rest of the defense playing well through most of the first three games, they could certainly use Porter Jr. back on the field. They may get that this week against the Browns as their star cornerback takes a step toward returning in Week 4.

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