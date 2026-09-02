Joey Porter Jr. Considering Trade Request From Steelers

Joey Porter Jr. seems to be weighing all of his options without a new deal in hand from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During an appearance on "Good Morning Football", NFL Network's Mike Garafolo stated that the possibility of holding out and not playing once the regular season arrives is something that Porter Jr.'s camp has at least pondered amidst negotiations that seemingly still have yet to really heat up.

"[Porter Jr.] was asked if you don't get a deal done, are you gonna play Week 1? And he said, 'I don't know, I got to go talk to my agents about that.' Now, my understanding is that's something that's at least been discussed in his camp," Garafolo said. "Is it a threat? Is it something just to get the Steelers to move, or is it something that he really might follow through on?"

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr. Considering Trade Options?

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Porter Jr. began contemplating the alternative option of a trade due to a "lack of a formal offer for weeks" on Pittsburgh's end.

"Sources say the Steelers' lack of a formal offer for weeks sent the clear message to Porter that they would like him to play out the final year of his rookie contract, which prompted him to consider the possibility of a trade or sitting out for an extended period," Fowler wrote.

Fowler added that the Steelers "most likely would do a deal" with their star cornerback, but that they "might not want" to hand him a new contract that's going to pay him at the top of the market.

Furthermore, Fowler reported that Pittsburgh's new coaching staff is "all-in" on Porter Jr.'s ability as a "high-level cover man".

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's the Likeliest Outcome?

The fact that Porter Jr. is off the PUP list and back on the practice field can't be taken as anything else but a positive sign.

Still, his noncommittal answers regarding the possibility of him suiting up if he doesn't ink an extension with the Steelers is still a bit worrying and bears watching depending on how the situation transpires.

On Pittsburgh's end, there isn't much of a reason to give in to Porter Jr.'s demands. They obviously would like him to be active and ready to go by the time Week 1 rolls around, though they may internally want him to play out his rookie contract if he doesn't drop his asking price before the season begins and then they'll reconvene next offseason with the franchise tag also looming as a possibility.

Porter Jr.'s camp doesn't have a ton of leverage as a result, with the potential threat of holding out being the only way they could possibly gain the upper hand.

It still feels like the two sides coming together, hashing out any differences and figuring out a long-term deal is the likeliest outcome and the one that's in the best interest of all parties involved.

The odds of that coming to fruition, though, are largely unknown.

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