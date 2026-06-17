Steelers Still Haven't Signed One Key Rookie

With the Pittsburgh Steelers still in the opening days of their month-and-a-half long break before training camp opens up, they'll have ample time to attend to a multitude of different tasks on their agenda.

One of those said tasks that has flown a bit under the radar is signing third-round pick Drew Allar to his rookie contract. The Penn State product is the lone member of the Steelers' 10-player 2026 draft class that has not yet inked his initial deal.

There's nothing to really worry about on that front, and Allar participated each step of the way during the offseason program, but it's still something both sides would benefit from getting done in the near future.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) takes the field for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Examples of When Pittsburgh Signed Last Player in Recent Draft Classes

First-round pick Derrick Harmon was the final member of the Steelers' 2025 class to agree to his rookie deal last offseason, doing so a little under a week before OTAs began on May 21.

In 2024, second-rounder Zach Frazier was the last of Pittsburgh's seven-player class to sign, as he came to terms with the organization a day before mandatory minicamp began that year on June 10.

As for 2023, second-round selection Joey Porter Jr. did not officially sign his rookie deal until July 25, a day before both rookies and veterans were required to report for training camp.

Allar has already surpassed the dates by which Harmon and Frazier signed, but if Porter Jr. is any indication, there shouldn't be any panic around the fact that the former has yet to put pen to paper with the Steelers.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Allar's Rookie Year Expectations

Just like how there shouldn't be any concern with Allar's contract situation dragging just a bit, there shouldn't be any conclusions drawn about the 22-year-old's future in Pittsburgh if he stumbles as a rookie.

After all, Allar is completely reworking the way he operates at quarterback now that he's under the wing of Mike McCarthy and the rest of the coaching staff. Those widespread changes are going to continue to take time to implement and get comfortable with, meaning immediate results shouldn't be expected.

As long as Allar takes small steps forward and shows growth little by little during training camp and the preseason, he'll be headed down the right path.

In all likelihood, he's not going to play any type of role for the Steelers in 2026 and will rather serve as the emergency No. 3 quarterback on game days while Will Howard or Mason Rudolph backs up Aaron Rodgers.

If all goes well, perhaps Allar could push for the starting role in 2027. Until then, though, he'll be afforded all the time he needs to develop as a rookie.

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