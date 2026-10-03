Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Must Improve in One Area

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one win and one victory to begin their AFC North schedule. After defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, they couldn't carry the momentum over in their Thursday Night Football battle against the Cleveland Browns.

Despite putting up 24 points on offense, the Steelers' offense was far from a clean operation. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 299 yards, including connecting five times with DK Metcalf for 115 yards, and three touchdowns. He also turned the ball over twice and was sacked five times.

Those issues weren't solely on the veteran quarterback, but there is one area that he has to try to improve heading into Week 5, and that's his mobility in the pocket. The Steelers don't need him to become a scramble runner, but he has to be a bit more agile and aware in the pocket.

42 Years Young

Rodgers has looked a lot more nimble during his second year in Pittsburgh. At 42 years old and a few years removed from surgery to repair his Achilles tendon, he's regained some of the mobility he lacked in his debut season with the Steelers.

But he is still quite hesitant to rely on his legs. Granted, he's never been one of the quickest at his position, but there are situations when the pocket has to be abandoned to keep a play going. And that is especially true when your wide receivers cannot create separation. Staying in and near the pocket just makes him an easier target for the defense.

It shouldn't be his go-to option, but at 42 years young, Rodgers has some areas to still improve. There were multiple plays against the Browns where he should have felt the pressure closing in and moved away from it. Instead, he stayed static and tried to scan for an open receiver who wasn't there.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pas against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can the O-Line Give Rodgers Enough Time?

A huge component of this situation is the offensive line. Contrary to the time and space they afforded him in Week 3 against the Bengals, the line was overwhelmed and outmatched by the Browns' defensive front.

That can't be the trend moving forward. The hope is that rookie Max Iheanachor has a ton of learning tape coming out of Week 4, as he was exposed for the first time in his brief NFL career. But he's a resilient and athletic tackle, and he can bounce back and look even better in Week 5.

The interior of the offensive line struggled just as much. The Browns were a bit more dynamic with how they brought pressure, and it continuously tripped up Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and Brock Hoffman, causing Rodgers to hit the ground five different times.

That has to improve moving forward, or else Rodgers will continue to show his frustrations with the offense.

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