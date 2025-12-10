Steelers Sign OT to 53-Man Roster After Debut

After making his NFL regular season debut in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, offensive tackle Dylan Cook now has a chance to make even more of an impact down the stretch during the team's playoff push.

Pittsburgh has announced that it signed Cook to its active roster while placing fellow tackle Calvin Anderson on the reserve/injured list with a knee injury.

Cook ended up logging a total of 13 snaps vs. Baltimore at left tackle and did not allow a pressure in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus.

Steelers' Injury Issues on Left Side of O-Line

Pittsburgh's offensive line, which had remained healthy across the board throughout the early portion of the season, has been plagued by injuries on the left side over the last month-and-a-half.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 and went on to miss the Steelers' Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers after attempting to tough it out against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, a game that he was eventually pulled from.

The crux of the Steelers' issues have come at left tackle, however. 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones, who moved back to the position from right tackle this year after Dan Moore Jr. signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency, sustained a neck injury vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 12 that landed him on IR and will force him to miss the remainder of the season.

Andrus Peat, who had been serving as Jones' replacement with Anderson out, sustained a concussion against the Ravens last week, meaning Pittsburgh was down to its fourth-string option at right tackle with Cook.

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How Will Cook Perform Moving Forward?

Peat is currently questionable to play against the Miami Dolphins in primetime this week, meaning Cook could be in line for the start at Acrisure Stadium.

The 27-year-old, who originally joined the Steelers off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 and resided on their practice squad for parts of the last two seasons, did not allow a single sack across 82 snaps at left tackle during this past preseason.

Cook had a chance to crack Pittsburgh's initial 53-man roster as a swing tackle in late August, though both Peat and Anderson made it over him.

His lack of experience may be a bit alarming for the Steelers, but Cook has played well in his limited opportunities and now could play a big role against the Dolphins should Peat not be cleared to suit up.

