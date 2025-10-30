Another Steelers Safety Goes Down With an Injury
After placing DeShon Elliott on the reserve/injured list with a knee injury that he suffered against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, the Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another affliction at the position.
Jabrill Peppers Pops Up on Injury Report
Jabrill Peppers was listed on the Steelers' second injury report of the week with a quadricep injury, which rendered him a limited participant in practice.
He was not included on the first report of the week, and more will be known about his availability for the team's Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts when game designations are handed out on the final report tomorrow.
Peppers' Recent Injury History
Peppers dealt with a long list of injuries during the 2024 campaign as a member of the New England Patriots, ultimately landing on IR with a hamstring ailment before Week 18.
The 30-year-old also missed two games in 2023 with a separate hamstring injury and was placed on IR in October 2021 while with the New York Giants after rupturing the ACL in his right knee.
Peppers' Steelers Tenure
When Elliott went down with his initial injury of the campaign in Week 1, which was an MCL sprain, the Steelers subsequently signed Peppers, who had been released by New England ahead of the regular season.
Peppers ended up logging 43 defensive snaps vs. the Patriots in Week 3 before seeing the field for just 10 reps on that side of the ball through Week 7, according to Pro Football Focus. Against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, though, he recorded 13 snaps on defense after Elliott went down yet again.
In total, Peppers has posted eight tackles and a fumble recovery across six games with the Steelers.
Impact of Peppers' Injury
Peppers' status for this weekend's bout with the Colts will largely come down to his level of participation in Pittsburgh's final practice of the week. He's in line for a sizable role moving forward with Elliott on IR, but the team may have to rely on other options if he's unable to suit up.
Kyle Dugger, Peppers' former running mate at safety with the Patriots from 2022 to 2024, was also listed on the injury report with a knee injury after coming over from New England in a trade earlier this week. He was a full participant, however, so all signs are pointing towards him making his Steelers debut at Acrisure Stadium vs. Indianapolis.
Chuck Clark and Juan Thornhill may also remain in the game plan for Pittsburgh depending on Peppers' availability.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!