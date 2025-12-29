Cam Heyward Sends Message to Steelers Before Ravens Finale

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into Week 17 with two chances to clinch the AFC North title, with a win in either of their last two games giving them the division's berth into the playoffs.

The first attempt did not go as planned, and the Steelers must now defeat the Baltimore Ravens in order to make the playoffs and take the division title.

The team is acutely aware of the stakes, and that was made more clear when team captain and veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward spoke to the media following their loss to the Browns. When Heyward was asked if he had a message for the team as one of the veterans and leaders, he responded about looking forward to the coming week and the stakes involved.

"It's for everything this week. You know, you don't have to look around. You don't have to wait for somebody else to play. You know that it brings you back to the high school ball where everything's riding on every single game and if you're a competitor and you understand this rivalry between [Pittsburgh and] Baltimore, this is what you want." Heyward said.

Heyward as a Leader

Heyward is not stranger to both team success and failure as a member of the Steelers. Heyward has played with the team since 2011, making this the 15th season of his NFL career. He has been on the roster for 12 playoff games, but only three playoff wins, and none since 2016. Much of the issues in those playoff games have been on the offense, and it has allowed Heyward to experience plenty of tough competition.

That being said, this upcoming week is not a playoff game. It can be treated as such, as a loss ends the season, but it falls within the regular season for the Steelers. For a team that has been in a state of constantly being just above average amongst their NFL peers, Heyward recognizes the importance of winning this game and moving onto the playoffs.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers will need more than just Heyward's encouraging mindset and the idea of facing off against their bitter rival for a playoff spot in order to power through. The Ravens lack a healthy defense, while the Steelers will likely be without some offensive starters. Both teams have their season on the line, and a possible playoff win in their futures. Heyward seems set on helping his team overcome their biggest battle yet.

