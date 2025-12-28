Steelers WRs Look Different After Losing Both Starters

Without DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III available for their Week 17 matchup on the road against the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be forced to reach further into their depth chart at wide receiver for production against one of the top defenses in the NFL.

Metcalf also won't be available for the Steelers' Week 18 bout with the Baltimore Ravens following a two-game suspension for a fan altercation at Ford Field during the team's game against the Detroit Lions last week. Austin inherently has a far better chance of playing in that contest as a result, though he did not practice at all this week with a hamstring injury that he suffered vs. Detroit.

Pittsburgh will need its available receiver options to step up if it's going to clinch the AFC North for the first time since 2020 with a win at Huntington Bank Field. There's reasons to believe that the unit can do just that, but it's far from a sure thing, and a loss would all of a sudden put the Steelers in a win-or-go-home situation vs. Baltimore at Acrisure Stadium next week.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Who Will Rodgers' Top Options Be?

Without Metcalf and Austin, Adam Thielen is likely set to step in as the team's temporary No. 1 receiver this week.

The 35-year-old, who was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 2, has quickly developed a rapport with Aaron Rodgers, evidenced by the fact that he hauled in four passes for 49 yards in the Steelers' win over the Lions.

Thielen is expected to retire after the season ends, and while the two-time Pro Bowler isn't quite the same player that he was in his prime, he's proven that he's still capable of producing at a somewhat consistent rate.

Scotty Miller should also receive a fair amount of looks from Rodgers, as he hauled in a season-high three passes for 19 yards in Detroit last week.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has logged 65 offensive snaps over Pittsburgh's last two games, and his chemistry with Rodgers that dates back to their days together with the Green Bay Packers makes him a prime candidate for a big day in Cleveland, even after dropping a touchdown against the Lions.

Rodgers also has the likes of Kenneth Gainwell, Ben Skowronek, Darnell Washington, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith at his disposal, all of whom could garner more targets without Metcalf and Austin on the field.

Roman Wilson Redemption?

2024 third-rounder Roman Wilson seemed to have turned a corner earlier this season, as he recorded 159 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches between Weeks 6 and 11, but he's been a healthy inactive for each of the Steelers' last three contests.

Against Cleveland, however, Wilson should be active and have a chance to turn his fortunes around with an expanded role. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about the 24-year-old's newfound opportunity earlier in the week and stated that he's "excited" to see what he can do.

“One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity,” Tomlin said. “A guy like Roman Wilson, for example, who has been working extremely hard and growing throughout the course of this thing, but had his role reduced in recent weeks, man, I’m excited about what this opportunity might mean for him to display growth in the midst of time where he hadn’t been participating to show his professionalism, his readiness, and how he’s been sharpening his sword for battle in the ranks while he hasn’t been playing, for example.”

