Former Steelers DT Begins Coaching Career

A former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle is taking the next step forward in his coaching career.

Steve McLendon has been named the next head coach at Carroll High School in Ozark, Alabama, which is his alma mater. The school officially announced the hire on its Instagram account.

“Ozark is where I was born and raised. To come back home is surreal. I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to coach at the very high school where I played,” McLendon said, per WTYV News 4. “I am ecstatic about the opportunity to instill a different mindset and mentality—not just for the football program, but for the school and the community as well.”

McLendon's Time With Steelers

Following his collegiate career at Troy, where he posted 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 36 games, McLendon signed as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers in 2009.

He did not appear in any regular season games as a rookie, instead spending a majority of the year on Pittsburgh's practice squad.

McLendon suited up for seven contests in 2010, though he did not play in the playoffs during the Steelers' run to Super Bowl XLV, where they lost to Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers.

Dec 19, 2011; San Francisco, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Steve McLendon (90) during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He stepped into a larger role in 2011, recording 13 tackles and a sack in 14 games, before playing in all 16 contests in 2012 and logging seven tackles with two quarterback takedowns.

As a restricted free agent, McLendon re-signed with Pittsburgh on a three-year deal ahead of the 2013 campaign.

Over his final three seasons with the team, McLendon posted a total of 68 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble across 42 games (30 starts).

He then spent parts of five seasons with the New York Jets through 2020 before getting traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he won Super Bowl LV with that same year.

McLendon later retired after appearing in 12 games for the Bucs in 2021.

Other Steelers Coaching in HS Ranks

Zach Mettenberger, who was with the Steelers for the 2016 season, is currently the head coach at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Heath Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champion tight end in Pittsburgh, has been the head coach at St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville, Virginia for two full seasons now.

Jarvis Jones, Pittsburgh's first-round pick in 2013, is also a head coach at Carver-Columbus High School, which is his alma mater, in Columbus, Georgia.

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