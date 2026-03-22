Former Steelers DB Continues Career With UFL's Stallions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' regular season may be months away, but that does not mean that their impact across the football world cannot be felt in the coming weeks.

With the current decade bringing the revival of spring football in the manifestation of the return of the XFL, USFL and then the eventual merger into the UFL, football can now be watched nearly year-round in the United States.

With that occurring, plenty of former Steelers and possibly future Steelers will take the field with the 2026 UFL regular season set to begin in just a week. One such player is former Steelers safety Tre Norwood.

Norwood will begin the 2026 UFL season as a member of the Birmingham Stallions, as the UFL finalized all their teams' rosters ahead of next week's season opener.

Norwood joined the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2021 season, being selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, going 245th overall. The pick was initially sent to the Steelers as part of the deal that first sent Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins to the Steelers. Norwood would appear in 32 games across two seasons for the Steelers, making all of his appearances between the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

How Did Norwood Work Out In Pittsburgh?

He accumulated 61 total tackles with 4 tackles for a loss in his time with the team, making six total starts. He also appeared on special teams, taking snaps in 40.5% of all Steelers special teams snaps across his two-year tenure with the team.

Following 2022, Norwood was waived during final cuts of 2023 training camp. He would sign with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad before being released in October of 2023. He would then sign with the Buffalo Bills in November, being released in the following month.

Now, after a hiatus in 2024, Norwood enters his second season with the Stallions. In 2025, Norwood appeared in 10 games for the Stallions, causing 34 tackles and two tackles for a loss for a total of four yards lost.

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures at the line of scrimmage as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) looks on during the first quarter in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Norwood is 26 years old, so the expectation is that he will likely continue to be a cornerstone of UFL defenses for years to come. He is part of a team that has no shortage of talent when it comes for former NFL players, such as Matt Corral and John Ross. His team features five former Steelers including himself, wide receiver Deon Cain, linebacker Tae Crowder, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. all having spent time in the black and gold.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers