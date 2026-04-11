Georgia WR Checks Multiple Boxes for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the task is not just to find more wide receiver depth in the 2026 NFL Draft. The goal for the organization is to identify the ideal receiver to add to a talented duo of DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

In a sea of very talented wide receivers, it's not quite as easy as the Steelers would hope to find that player. They might target more than one in the 2026 NFL Draft because of their need for added depth and the near-impossibility of finding the perfect fit.

But there is one player who checks a ton of boxes for the Steelers, and that's Georgia Bulldogs pass-catcher Zachariah Branch. The electric wide receiver was a standout in the NCAA, and he can bring a dynamic element to the Steelers' offense.

What Branch Brings to Steelers Offense

There's a reason why a ton of NFL teams are interested in Branch. the 5'9", 180-pound receiver was extremely productive during his time in the NCAA with both Georgia and USC. This past season with the Bulldogs, however, he blew up offensively. He recorded 811 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

And it was how he accumulated those yards that makes him such a coveted prospect. Branch excelled at two key areas: picking up yards after the catch and showcasing blazing speed.

That speed is what should draw the Steelers to Branch. He was able to show of that speed often with screens and quick passes, and he'd hit the next gear in a stride or two, giving him the separation he needed to break free. He doubled down on that speed when he posted a 4.35 40-yard dash time at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs the ball in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Answer On Special Teams As Well

Branch would be a huge boost to the offense, and he would also provide a significant improvement to the Steelers special teams unit.

During his time in the NCAA, he was a frequent kick and punt returner. Last year, he returned 15 punts for Georgia, picking up 180 yards. He also returned 10 kickoffs for an additional 205 yards. Going back to his first season with USC, he posted even more impressive numbers. In 2023, he returned 16 punts for 332 yards and a touchdown and added 24 kick-off returns for 442 yards an another score.

The Steelers have an obvious need for a playmaking kick and punt returner. Having Branch back there would add a dynamic element to both offense and special teams, making him one of the most intriguing receivers in this year's draft class.

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