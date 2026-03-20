Kenny Pickett Shares His Favorite Steelers Moment

Though Kenny Pickett's tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't play out as either side had originally hoped, the 2022 first-round pick still looks back at some of his memories with the team fondly.

In an interview the Carolina Panthers posted on X after signing Pickett to a one-year deal in free agency, the 27-year-old stated that his favorite moment of his career was connecting with George Pickens for a game-winning touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 of both players' rookie campaigns.

"I'd probably say the game winner against Vegas," Pickett said. "I think it was Christmas Eve. I think it was the second-coldest game in Heinz Field history. I've never been that cold in my life. We went down there, I threw a touchdown to George Pickens on a skinny post over the middle. Won the game and had an awesome Christmas the next day."

Pickett's Time With Steelers

Pickett was selected by the Steelers with the No. 20 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft after he led the Pitt Panthers to their first-ever ACC Championship victory in 2021 and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting that same year.

He threw for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions over his 12 starts as a rookie after taking over for Mitch Trubisky, who had initially won the job out of training camp. Pittsburgh went 7-5 with Pickett at the helm that year, which included a 5-1 stretch at the end of the season that was nearly enough to clinch a playoff spot.

The Steelers began the 2023 campaign with a 7-4 record, all of which were games Pickett started, but the offense still wasn't performing well under coordinator Matt Canada, who was fired ahead of Week 12.

Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Pickett (8) sprints out of the pocket during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on December 24, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pickett later sustained an ankle injury in Pittsburgh's Week 13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals that year, which required surgery. Mason Rudolph took a hold of the starting job in his absence, and although Pickett was healthy enough to return at the end of the campaign, Pittsburgh sidelined him in what was ultimately his swan song with the organization.

After signing Russell Wilson, the Steelers traded Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024, and he won Super Bowl LIX with the team as Jalen Hurts' backup.

Pickett was dealt to the Cleveland Browns last offseason, though he was traded once again, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders in August, and appeared in six games.

Now, he'll serve as Bryce Young's backup in Carolina for the 2026 season.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, still hasn't found its next franchise quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger and seems primed to bring back 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers for a second year with the team.

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