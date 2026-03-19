Steelers Send QB Coach to Scout Under-The-Radar QB

As their hunt for a franchise quarterback continues, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking high and low for a solution leading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

While this year's class at the position doesn't boast a boatload of talent beyond presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, the Steelers may very well still try and find some value in the mid-to-late rounds.

It appears the organization has circled one potential target in particular, as quarterbacks coach Tom Arth was on hand at North Dakota State's pro day to watch Cole Payton up close.

25 NFL teams are in Fargo today for #NDSU’s Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/HOocVnPQvW — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) March 19, 2026

Furthermore, Payton told reporters that he is set to fly to Pittsburgh and meet with the Steelers, per a video from KVRR's Ryan Bowlin.

From @NDSUfootball Pro Day: Cole Payton (@ColePayton9) shares what the pre-draft process has been like and what is next - off to Pittsburgh for a workout



Payton's Pro Day measurables (per NDSU):



Hand: 10”

Arm: 33”

Wing: 78 1/2”

Height: 6’2 3/8”

Weight: 237 lbs



Bench: DNP… pic.twitter.com/44CTp8LcTC — Ryan Bowlin (@rybo_2) March 19, 2026

Payton isn't often mentioned among the top signal caller prospect in the 2026 draft, but he has the types of tools that Mike McCarthy and company could be looking for.

Payton's Profile

A native of Nebraska, Payton spent his entire collegiate career at North Dakota State, starting with a redshirt year in 2021.

From there, Payton went on to serve as a backup for the program through the 2024 campaign before finally getting the opportunity to start this past season.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 13 games, he threw for 2,719 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 72.0 percent completion rate while rushing for a whopping 777 yards and 13 scores.

After Payton and No. 1-seeded North Dakota State were upset by Illinois State in the second round of the FCS playoffs, he headed to the Panini Senior Bowl and later the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash.

Is it Worth Selecting Payton for Steelers?

Pittsburgh has already been linked to a number of different incoming rookie quarterbacks, including Miami's Carson Beck and Alabama's Ty Simpson, but Payton is more of a project than a majority of the other players in the class.

Though he's an incredibly impressive athlete for the quarterback position, Payton is both inexperienced and a raw passer from a mechanical standpoint with average-at-best arm talent as a left-handed thrower.

The 23-year-old's potential is so tantalizing, however, given his innate ability as a threat with his legs. It's possible that Payton could rise up draft boards over the next month given the lack of true high-upside options behind center, but there should be a cut-off point in terms of Pittsburgh's interest.

The Steelers have an advantage due to the fact that they currently own seven Day 3 picks and thus could take a flyer on Payton in the later rounds, but the chances of him never putting it all together seem rather high.

Again, Payton is a more intriguing possibility for Pittsburgh than a majority of the other signal callers it has been linked to, and there's at least a world in which he eventually develops into a starter, but he's about as far from a sure thing as they come.

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