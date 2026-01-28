Steelers Hire New WR Coach

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steeler are adding to their staff under new head coach Mike McCarthy. With the organization bringing in the 62-year-old coach, the assumption was that a new coaching staff would be put into place.

The Steelers are wasting no time assembling their new staff. The team has already set up interviews with several candidates for their vacant offensive and defensive coordinator positions. The good news is that they have one less position coach to worry about, as they've added to their offensive staff.

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the team is bringing in Adam Henry as the new wide receiver coach. Henry replaces Zach Azzanni, who was in the position for the past two seasons.

Steelers are hiring Adam Henry as their new receivers coach, per source.



Henry's NFL Resume

The Steelers are getting a talented and experienced coach in Adam Henry. Before joining the Steelers' staff, he worked with the Buffalo Bills for the past three seasons. During his first season in the role, he helped Stefon Diggs accumulate over 1,100 receiving yards. In 2024, he helped Khalil Shakir emerge as their top pass catcher with 812 receiving yards on 76 receptions. Shakir was once again the top receiver in Buffalo this past season with just over 700 receiving yards.

Henry also has previous ties with McCarthy. During McCarthy's run as the Dallas Cowboys head coach, he brought Henry into the organization. With the Cowboys, Henry served as the wide receivers coach for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

Who Benefits From Henry's Arrival?

The biggest benefactor from a new receivers coach is whoever the Steelers select in the 2026 NFL Draft. The organization is expected to select a top pass-catcher in the first few rounds at the upcoming draft.

Many talented players will be available at that position. USC receiver Makai Lemon is a day one starter in the NFL, and if he falls to the 21st pick, the Steelers would be lucky to draft him. University of Washington star Denzel Boston is another name that could be on their draft board.

Whoever it ends up being, the Steelers needed a new voice. With DK Metcalf entering his second season with the team and new personnel surrounding him, having a new leader will be key. The wide receivers will face huge expectations in the new McCarthy offense, and Adam Henry will be a crucial piece of their 2026 season.

