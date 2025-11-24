Patrick Queen Makes Eye-Opening Comments About Steelers Struggles

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped another disappointing contest in Week 12, losing 31-28 to the Chicago Bears. The team nearly escaped Chicago with a victory, but ultimately, both sides of the ball fell short.

The Steelers' offensive struggles will be written off to 41-year-old starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers missing the game due to injury. Pinning down the issues with the defense, however, is not as simple. It's a problem of both schematics and execution, according to starting linebacker Patrick Queen. Speaking to reporters after the loss, he opened up about what is plaguing the defense after dropping to 6-5.

"I think sometimes it was schematic issues that we had," Queen said postgame via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It's kind of hard for two guys that are underneath defenders to try to guard two routes that's overhanging off the hashes and stuff. As much as you know it, you're trying to play the run. You try to get back to a bang or whatever it is. It's hard to do that. It's kind of a bad spot to be in, but at the end of the day we just have to be better."

Asked if that was something they could have adjusted mid-game, Queen gave a resounding yes.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Coaching Struggles Match Poor Execution

Queen's comments don't hold anything back. As he states, the players on the field have to be better at executing and getting off the field. That's a huge piece, sure, but so is the play-calling and defensive structure.

The schematic the Steelers use and rely on is, on the field, not productive. They are allowing the fifth-highest average yards per game, the second-most passing yards per game and the 13th-most points per game.

When you give up that many yards and explosive plays on a consistent basis, it's not just players not being good enough. It points to something deeper.

That something deeper is a gross coaching issue. Between head coach Mike Tomlin's inability to adjust in-game and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin riding right along, the coaching isn't doing their part in helping the team get out of this funk.

Can the Steelers Fix This?

There isn't a ton of confidence in the Steelers' defense right now, but can they turn things around? They have six games left, and if Queens' reaction was any indication, the chances are slim. The team has tried to adjust, pushing Jalen Ramsey to safety and acquiring Kyle Dugger in an attempt to improve the secondary. Still, their passing defense is near the bottom of the league and there's very little optimism that the schematics or execution will improve enough before the season ends.

