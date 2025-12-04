NBA Champion Slams Steelers Fans Over Mike Tomlin

Four-time NBA champion and future Hall of Famer Draymond Green, who just so happens to be a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, has chimed in on the debate of whether or not the organization should let go of Mike Tomlin amidst the team's recent rough patch.

On the latest episode of his "Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football?" podcast, the Golden State Warriors stalwart denounced Steelers fans who took part in the "fire Mike Tomlin" chants at Acrisure Stadium during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"I think it's ridiculous, the Pittsburgh fan base chanting, 'fire Mike Tomlin,'" Green said. "Number one, we're not even an organization that's just firing coaches. Number two, like that's like loser [expletive], man. I was very shocked by that."

Draymond Green, a lifelong Steelers superfan, is disappointed with how some Steelers’ fans want Mike Tomlin gone.



Furthermore, Green made it clear that Pittsburgh should not cut ties with Tomlin and believes that he'll bounce back by leading the team to a victory in their crucial Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

"Fire Mike Tomlin?" Green said. "That's insanity. That's insane. Come on. So that was a little disappointing. But, when Mike Tomlin's back against the wall, he goes to Baltimore, he gets a win, rights the ship. That's what's happening. You can book it."

How Tomlin Reacted to Chants

In the direct aftermath of the Steelers' 26-7 loss to Buffalo during his postgame press conference, Tomlin offered a brief response when asked about his feelings on the team's fan base essentially turning on him.

“Man, I share their frustration tonight," he said. "We didn’t do enough. That’s just the reality of it."

After taking a few days for the defeat and public calls for him to lose his job from the home crowd to settle in, Tomlin echoed that same general sentiment.

“In general, I agree with them,” Tomlin said. “From this perspective, football is our game. We're in the sports entertainment business. And so, if you root for the Steelers, entertaining them is winning. And so when you're not winning, it's not entertaining. And if you've been in this business, you understand that. And so I respect it. I share frustrations. I understand what makes this thing go, and winning is what makes this thing go.”

Is it Time for Steelers to Clean House?

Steelers fans are making their displeasure with the team's current state of affairs known. They've also done so in recent years amidst their six-game playoff streak while the organization has essentially in mediocrity, but this time feels different.

That's not to say Tomlin is definitely a goner, as he's led Pittsburgh to 18 straight non-losing campaigns and ranks No. 11 all-time in head coaching victories with 189, but the two sides could certainly look into a mutual parting of ways if their season doesn't turn around.

Tomlin is undeniably a Steelers legend and will one day be shrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his work in Pittsburgh, but a change of scenery could be in order for him.

