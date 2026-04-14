New Mac Miller Steelers Merch Drops Before NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring the city of Pittsburgh and drawing attention as the hosts of the 2026 NFL Draft. With hundreds of thousands of visitors and guests expected to flock to downtown Pittsburgh, the organization and the NFL are set to have some familiar and homegrown musical talents on hand, like Wiz Khalifa and Bret Michaels.

One Pittsburgh artist who surely would have been part of the festivities and the Steelers' draft plans is the beloved departed rapper. Mac Miller. A graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School, part of the Pittsburgh Public Schools system, he rose to prominence with multiple hit albums released in the 2010s. He tragically passed away in 2018, but his memory and music continue to hold an important place in the city's history and culture.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers are teaming up with apparel brand Mitchell & Ness and the Mac Miller estate for a collaboration. The Mitchell & Ness brand dropped a teaser with a release date before the draft begins via their X account.

Most Dope Forever. 🖤💛🕊️



“Pittsburgh, let me show the world just where my city at. On the map, illest city out, I guess that’s just a fact.” @MacMiller



Mac Miller x Mitchell & Ness x Pittsburgh Steelers drops 4.17. pic.twitter.com/TUXMM6EEVt — Mitchell & Ness (@mitchell_ness) April 12, 2026

Mac Miller performs on the Sahara Tent during the first weekend of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Xxx Mc5d5712 Jpg | OMAR ORNELAS/ THE DESERT SUN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mac's Love for the Steelers

Mac Miller, known to his friends and family by his real first name Malcolm, was a huge Steelers fan, and that passion remained after he was thrust into fame and the limelight. Over the 2010s, Miller returned to Acrisure Stadium (then called Heinz Field) several times to lead the Terrible Towel twirl before kick-off and take in the action.

Ahead of one of his 2013 appearances at the stadium, he spoke with Steelers writer Teresa Varley and expressed his love and passion for the franchise. Not only that, he described how becoming a fan was a guarantee early in life.

"I think it's in your blood if you are from Pittsburgh. I don't think I have ever met someone who is from Pittsburgh who isn't a Steelers fan," he said. "I think it's just a part of you. It's like learning to speak English. You hear everyone else around you talking, and you learn how to speak it. It's the same with being a Steelers fan, because everything in this city is Steelers."

Even as he toured the world as a recording artist and relocated to Los Angeles for his career, he still kept close tabs on the Steelers, as he told Varley.

"I still get to follow the team," he said. "When I am on the road I have NFL Sunday Ticket so I get to watch the games. I live in Los Angeles so now I have to wake up extra early to watch Steelers games, but it's worth it."

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