NFL Interest in Steelers OC Heating Up

PITTSBURGH -- The interest in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator is growing rapidly. Arthur Smith just completed his second season as the offensive play-caller in Pittsburgh, but there is rising speculation that he won't be back for a third season.

The Steelers' offensive coordinator quickly became a top name in the head coaching carousel around the NFL as the regular season concluded. With nine current openings in the league, it seems like every single coordinator is interviewing somewhere.

But the interest in Smith is particularly notable. Before the Steelers' Wild Card contest, the Tennessee Titans requested permission to interview Smith for their vacant head coaching role. Now, another team is requesting an interview. Ian Rapoport reported that the Arizona Cardinals are set to speak with Smith about their head coaching job, and the Detroit Lions requested to interview Smith for their offensive coordinator position. He shared the latest via his X account.

#Steelers OC Arthur Smith has received a request to interview for the #AZCardinals HC job, source said. He also got a request for the #Titans job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2026

#Steelers OC Arthur Smith has been requested by the #Lions for their OC position, source said. Smith is still in the mix for multiple HC job and has significant coordinator interest. pic.twitter.com/VMlurl1WAF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2026

Smith's Performance with Steelers

Smith is an experienced and respected coach in the NFL. He's received glowing reviews from his peers and each organization he worked for. Even after being fired by the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, there was no ill will between either side. From an employer-employee perspective, it makes a ton of sense that Smith is a top candidate during this hiring cycle.

Strictly based on his performance as the offensive coordinator of the Steelers the past two seasons, however, it makes far less sense. The Steelers finished the 2024 season with the 16th-highest-scoring offense, and then followed that up with the 15th-best in 2025.

Sure, the 2024 roster was anything but impressive on the offensive side of the ball. Issues remained in 2025, but having weapons like DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith around failed to translate to the big plays Arthur envisioned.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cardinals, Lions, or Titans Doing Steelers a Favor?

Here's the blunt reality: the next head coach of the Steelers will want their own coordinators. Smith is a fine candidate, but it's highly unlikely he remains in this position for the 2026 season.

Which is why teams like the Cardinals, the Lions, or the Titans could be doing the Steelers a favor with their interest. If one of those organizations hires him as their next head coach, the Steelers won't have to rip off the band-aid and fire another key member of their coaching staff.

The other blunt reality is that Smith continues to garner head coaching interest around the NFL. While his time in Pittsburgh hasn't been perfect, it's caught the attention of multiple franchises, and that interest continues to grow rapidly.

