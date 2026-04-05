One Factor is Pulling Steelers Toward Carson Beck

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to draft a quarterback during the 2026 NFL Draft.

That's not a prediction, it's reality for the Steelers. Their new head coach, Mike McCarthy, said so himself during the NFL Owners' Meetings. The question is when will the Steelers pull the trigger on a signal-caller?

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is the name most frequently tied to the Steelers, along with Penn State's Drew Allar and Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck. All three come with varying levels of upside and plenty of concerns, but according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the organization is keen on the experience Beck brings after an accomplished NCAA career.

“The Steelers have little intention of taking a quarterback with their No. 1 pick because they don’t believe there is a first-round quarterback after (Fernando) Mendoza,” he wrote. “But one of the reasons they like Miami’s Carson Beck is he has started 43 games, counting his time when he won a national title at Georgia.”

Is Experience a Plus for Beck?

Beck enters the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the elder statesmen at quarterback. Over 43 starts, he accumulated an impressive 37-6 record. Most recently, he led the Hurricanes to the national title game while throwing for 3,813 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

His five years of NCAA experience mean he's played a lot of football, and perhaps that is exactly the type of QB McCarthy wants to tutor at the next level. As Dulac wrote, he won a national championship with Georgia in 2021 and 2022.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) scrambles with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Let's Be Honest About This "Experience"

Yes, Beck was on the Georgia roster for both their 2021 and 2022 championship runs. The only problem is that he wasn't the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs during either run. In fact, over those two seasons, he attempted 58 total passes.

Beck took over the starting job in Georgia during the 2023 season. Over two seasons as the number one, he was a strong-performing player. He threw for 52 touchdowns and 18 passes before transferring to Miami. He's also posted a 69.5% completion rate over his NCAA career, which is a very impressive mark.

But don't get it twisted, Beck wasn't the gunslinger under center for back-to-back titles. He may have played a lot of games, but he still has to prove that he's a big-game QB at the next level. It shouldn't be assumed.

If the Steelers want to take a chance on Beck, so be it. The Steelers have no obvious answer at quarterback right now, and with an offensively-minded head coach, it makes sense that they take a risk to fill that void. Beck is a player who might be able to take the next step with the right coach, and it seems the Steelers are very interested in the 23-year-old QB.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers