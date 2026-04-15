One Safety Steelers Can Pick in Each Round of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The safety position is a curious position to evaluate for the Pittsburgh Steelers. There’s no denying it has improved already this offseason after they signed Penn State product Jaquan Brisker to pair with DeShon Elliott.

The Steelers’ safety position has improved, but is the coaching staff and management satisfied with the room?

As that question looms, it increases the chances of the team taking a young safety in the 2026 NFL Draft. If it’s a top priority for the organization still, there are several players in the first few rounds that can bring that impact. Otherwise, they can wait until the final day of the draft to land another talented prospect. Either way, they can land an exciting safety in each round of the upcoming draft by targeting these players.

Round 1: Dillon Thieneman - Oregon

Ohio State’s Caleb Downs and Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren are two of the top safeties in the class, but the one that fits the team’s needs best is Oregon Ducks star Dillon Thieneman,

He’s a do-it-all safety who makes the idea of taking one in the first round palatable. He can keep up with the most athletic tight ends and receivers in pass coverage and he has the strength and pursuit to be an asset in the box. If he is there when the Steelers make the 21st pick, he will be a strong consideration.

Round 2: Genesis Smith - Arizona

Others might argue Smith’s teammate, Treydan Stukes, is the ideal second-round defensive back for the Steelers, but Genesis Smith meets all of the criteria of a Pittsburgh defender.

Against the run, he’s a willing combatant. He explodes towards the ball carrier whether it’s in open space or in the box.

As a pass defender, he has a ton of range and rarely was beaten over the top. He should translate into a strong coverage safety at the NFL level who can develop into even more.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 3: Jalon Kilgore - South Carolina

A thumper and ball hawk mixed into one, South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore would be a huge win in the third round. Kilgore recorded eight interceptions over the past three seasons and displayed an intensity and physicality that new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will love.

Round 4: Bud Clark - TCU

Another well-rounded safety that could be there to start Day 3 is TCU stalwart Bud Clark. Self described as a one of the most passionate people he knows, Clark brings that mentality to every snap on the field. He’s a stout run defender and solid defender in space. He’s a player who slots into a reserve role quickly, but there is tons of upside after the first year.

Round 5: Jakobe Thomas - Miami

A pre-draft visitor, Miami Hurricanes safety Jakobe Thomas is a top candidate to watch on Day 3 of the draft. A tall and rangy safety who showed flashes as a run-stuffer and in coverage, Thomas will take time to develop at the next level. Patience might pay off though, and it could result in him being a starter eventually at the next level.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) celebrates during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 6: Kendal Daniels - Oklahoma

Kaden Daniels is techincally a hybrid defensive player who held the cheetah role with the Oklahoma Sooners last season. Essentially a safety/linebacker mix, Daniels has experience playing at multiple positions on defense, and that versatility is appealing.

He’s also a huge player, measuring in at 6’5” and over 240 pounds. Where he best fits at the next level is a question and a concern, but the attributes and potential are worth a swing this late in the draft.

Round 7: Lorenzo Styles Jr. - Ohio State

The Steelers could land a stud special teams player if they land Sonny Styles’ brother Lorenzo, also out of Ohio State.

The big difference between the Styles brothers, aside from their positions, is their draft stock. Sonny will be a top-10 pick, while Lorenzo is a candidate during the final round of the draft.

For the Steelers, it means they could add to their special teams unit immediately, evidenced by his ridiculous 4.27 second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Draft Combine. He might not have more upside than that, but he'd fill a void in Pittsburgh.

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