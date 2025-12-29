Steelers Offense Has No Chance in AFC North Title Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense was a no-show in a loss to a 3-12 Cleveland Browns team that had lost seven of its last eight games coming into the week.

As a result, there are plenty of concerns about the unit heading into a consequential Week 18 contest vs. the Baltimore Ravens that will ultimately dictate the winner of the AFC North.

Sure, Pittsburgh will have the home crowd on its side while facing a worse defense next week, but there's just about no reason to feel confident about the offense's viability against any opponent following their dismal showing in Cleveland.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Numbers Behind Steelers' Loss

Coming off a dominant showing against the Detroit Lions during Week 16, in which they put up 481 yards of total offense with 29 points in a winning effort, the Steelers felt good about where the unit stood leading into their second bout of the campaign against Cleveland.

After all, they recorded 335 yards and scored 23 points in their victory over the Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6, so there was evidence that they could move the ball against one of the league's top defenses.

This week's rendition of the rivalry couldn't have gone any worse, however. Aaron Rodgers threw for just 168 yards on 39 attempts, and while Pittsburgh was efficient on the ground with 131 yards on 24 attempts, it didn't impact the contest in any meaningful manner.

Without DK Metcalf (suspension) and Calvin Austin III (hamstring) heading into the day while Darnell Washington broke his arm early in the game, Rodgers didn't exactly have an elite group of weapons to throw to. Regardless, there's no excuses for the team's overall ineptitude on offense.

Can Pittsburgh Turn it Around vs. Baltimore?

The Steelers began a three-game win streak with a 27-22 victory over the Ravens in Week 14 that essentially swung the AFC North back in their favor for the time being.

In that game, Pittsburgh finished with 318 total yards of offense. A vast majority of that production was thanks to Rodgers, who had 284 yards through the air, while Metcalf went off for 148 yards on seven catches.

Without Metcalf next week, though, and with Washington likely out while Austin's status is up in the air, the Steelers are likely going to be in the same spot from a skill position player perspective against the Ravens as they were vs. Cleveland.

If Rodgers is going to have to rely on the likes of Adam Thielen, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Scotty Miller as his top targets at wide receivers again, that won't bode well for Pittsburgh's chances of defeating Baltimore and winning the division.

The Ravens' defense is allowing 352.3 yards per contest this season, which is far more than the 277.8 mark that Cleveland had been giving up entering Week 17, but it might not matter given how poorly the Steelers performed against the Browns.

