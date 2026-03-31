Pitt Star Perfectly Fits Steelers Needs

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2026 NFL Draft just a few weeks away, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most intriguing teams to monitor. The organization's priority list feels understood at this point, but the reality is that they always keep their plans under wraps.

That will be the case once again for the Steelers in 2026. Everyone expects them to call a wide receiver's name with the 21st overall pick. Even that is not a guarantee, and after that, all bets are off.

The Steelers have five picks in the first 100, with three third round picks at their disposal. That indicates the team will either trade up for a target or take a risk. It doesn't matter which way they go, in the third round they can land a prospect who can solve a specific issue on their defense. With the selection of University of Pittsburgh captain and Kyle Louis, the Steelers can finally get that elite pass coverage linebacker to add to their inside linebacker room.

Why Louis Makes Too Much Sense for Steelers

In multiple ways, Louis is an ideal fit for the Steelers.

The first way is that he fills a need. The Steelers currently have five inside linebackers under contract: Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Malik Harrison and Carson Bruener. What that group lacks is a player who is elite in pass coverage and can be used as a chess piece in different subpackages deployed by new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Enter Kyle Louis. There's a reason why some have wondered or projected Louis transitioning from linebacker to safety. He has extremely fluid hips, is athletic like a defensive back and is slightly smaller than the traditional 3-4 inside linebacker. PennLive's Nick Farabaugh posted a quick clip from Pitt's pro day, and all it takes is a quick watch to realize just how impressive Louis is.

Steelers ILBs coach Scott McCurley putting Pitt LB Kyle Louis through his drills today pic.twitter.com/3fYeEuEPTA — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 26, 2026

Notice who was running Louis through his drills? That was Steelers inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley. His athleticism jumps off the page. He can be a player that immediately shines on special teams while learning how to round out his game as more than just a coverge linebacker and slot defender.

The second reason Louis makes so much sense for the Steelers is their familiarity with the player. Sharing the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the organization frequently crossed paths with Pitt players like Louis, giving them an inside lane to evaluating him. They've seen his game and how he goes about his work off the field, and it should all lead to the Steelers caling his name in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

When Will Louis Go?

Most NFL analysts and NFL Draft experts project Louis to be a late day two pick. The third-round is the most frequently mocked round he's gone in, and that works perfectly in the Steelers' favor.

The Steelers own picks no. 76, 85 and 99 in the third round. If Louis is available at any one of those picks, don't be surprised if he winds up staying in Pittsburgh.

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