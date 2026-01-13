Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Taking Time Before Deciding Future

With the Pittsburgh Steelers' season over following their Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans, Aaron Rodgers expressed his gratitude for his time with the team while also inferring that he won't rush into a decision in regards to the next steps in his career.

"I'm not going to make any emotional decisions," Rodgers said. "Disappointed, you know, obviously, such a fun year. A lot of adversity, but a lot of fun. Been a great year, you know, overall in my life the last year, and this is a really good part of that, coming here and being a part of this team, so it's disappointing to be sitting here with the season over."

When asked if he wants to play in Pittsburgh should he delay his retirement for another year, Rodgers opted not to formally address the question.

"I'm not going to talk about that," Rodgers said.

The 42-year-old also offered a brief response when asked how he plans on ultimately making that decision this upcoming offseason.

"Just get away, then have the right conversations," he said.

–Aaron Rodgers when asked about his future. pic.twitter.com/3gU7HNNVC1 — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2026

Rundown of Rodgers' Time with Steelers

The Steelers had to wait a long time for Rodgers to officially sign with them, which happened last June, despite it appearing like that outcome was a formality for several months prior.

When he finally arrived in Pittsburgh, though, it was clear that there was quite a bit of excitement both on the side of the four-time MVP and the organization itself.

Though the Steelers failed to break through and find any postseason success with Rodgers in tow, they won the AFC North for the first time since 2020 and finished with 10 wins for the third campaign in a row.

Rodgers closed out the regular season with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was inconsistent, but he proved that he still had something left in the tank and was inarguably the best quarterback Pittsburgh has had since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What Will Happen Next?

Coming into the year, Rodgers made it apparent that he planned on hanging up his cleats once the Steelers were officially out of action.

That resolution hasn't seemed quite as finite recently, though retirement would certainly appear to be firmly on the table for him.

Rodgers still has to comb through his options, which will include putting an end to his playing days, returning to the Steelers or even suiting up elsewhere next season.

With Mike Tomlin's future very much up in the air as well, it's possible that Rodgers' fate as it pertains to Pittsburgh will be closely tied to what occurs with his head coach and vice versa.

Following yet another disappointing end to a season, the Steelers could benefit from some change in their locker room and on the sidelines.

If Tomlin plans on returning and in turn Rodgers does as well, though, the franchise may choose to run it back next fall.

This offseason won't be boring in the Steel City, and a lot is hinging on how Rodgers proceeds.

