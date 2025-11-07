Steelers LB Still Dealing With Ankle Injury
After being a surprise entrant on the first injury report before the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' star pass rushers has returned to practice.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who is dealing with an ankle injury, practiced in a limited capacity after previously being listed as a non-participant.
Though Highsmith's official designation for this weekend's contest won't be revealed until the final report comes out, it sure seems like he's trending in the right direction as of now.
Highsmith's Injury History
Highsmith, a 2020 third-round pick by the Steelers, was remarkably healthy throughout the first four years of his NFL career. He did not miss a single game during that stretch, but the injury bug has hit him rather hard since the start of the 2024 campaign.
He ended up missed three games last year due to a groin injury before being sidelined for another three with an ankle injury, thus limiting him to 11 contests in total.
Highsmith then suffered a groin injury during training camp in August this year that kept him off the practice field for several weeks. He returned later in the month, though, and was ready to go in time for Week 1.
The 28-year-old subsequently suffered a high ankle sprain during Pittsburgh's Week 2 home opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks, causing him to remain out through the team's Week 5 bye before returning in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.
Steelers' Pass Rush in Line for Big Game
Should Highsmith be active vs. the Chargers, Pittsburgh's pass rush is set up for yet another huge performance.
Last week in a 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers finished with six quarterback hits and five sacks, two of which were credited to Highsmith en route to being named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week.
While Los Angeles has one of the league's best signal callers in Justin Herbert and an offense that ranks fifth in yards per game at 374.6, they lost star left tackle Joe Alt to a season-ending ankle injury last week.
Two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Rashawn Slater has been out for the entire year due to a torn patellar tendon while the rest of the Chargers' O-Line has fought through bumps and bruises as well.
Pittsburgh, as a result, has a pretty favorable matchup ahead of them with Highsmith (if he plays), T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer, Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon all profiling as legit pass-rushing threats.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!