Ohio State Rookie Could Decide Steelers Win Over Lions

With T.J. Watt sidelined for a second-straight game and Nick Herbig currently listed as doubtful to suit up against the Detroit Lions in Week 16, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie outside linebacker Jack Sawyer is staring down a major opportunity.

Sawyer, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is potentially in line to start the first game of his professional career as Pittsburgh looks to inch closer to clinching the AFC North for the first time since 2020.

The 23-year-old didn't do much in his heightened role vs. the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, but with another jump in his snaps likely coming in Detroit, Sawyer is a prime bounce-back candidate off the edge for the Steelers.

The issue, though, is that he'll have to line up against one of the top offensive linemen in the league in right tackle Penei Sewell.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Sawyer's Numbers in Pittsburgh

Sawyer entered the regular season as Pittsburgh's No. 4 option at outside linebacker behind Watt, Herbig and Alex Highsmith, the latter of whom he would start next to against the Lions should he ultimately get that nod.

Despite his placement on the depth chart, Sawyer still found himself as a part of the Steelers' rotation off the edge from the get-go, logging 65 defensive snaps through the first four weeks of the campaign. Over that stretch, he recorded his first career sack in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks to go with three total pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Sawyer went on to post a combined four pressures between Weeks 6 and 7 and two in Pittsburgh's Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He was on the field for just 11 defensive reps across Weeks 13 and 14, but the state of the position group has now thrust him back into the spotlight.

Over 28 reps on defense against the Dolphins last week, which was a career-high, Sawyer finished with no pressures and a single tackle.

If the Steelers are going to secure an upset victory in Detroit, the team will need him to step up his game.

Can Sawyer Make an Impact?

Though Pittsburgh signed old friend Jeremiah Moon to its 53-man roster from the Carolina Panthers' practice squad this week and could once again elevate DeMarvin Leal from the practice squad, neither player poses much of a threat in terms of eating into Sawyer's defensive snaps.

The Ohio State product is a high-motor player and stalwart on special teams who has also proven his ability to defend the run, but he's not the most explosive pass rusher in the world.

While Sawyer can win with strength while standing at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, he's going to have his hands full against Sewell and the rest of Detroit's offensive line.

It's not like Sawyer is incapable of leaving his mark on the game, though, and should Herbig also be ruled out alongside Watt, the former's first big standout performance for the Steelers couldn't come at a better time than in Week 16.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers