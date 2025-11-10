Steelers Avoid Serious Injury to Star CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their starting cornerbacks to injury early during their Week 10 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. During the second quarter of their matchup, veteran defensive back Darius Slay suffered a head injury that forced him to exit the game.
After being evaluated, the Steelers ruled Slay out for the game due to a concussion. With the team already short at the position, they watched another starting cornerback exit the game.
Third-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. went down awkwardly during a third-quarter play and was attended to on the field by medical staff. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but his return for the rest of the game is in question.
After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged Porter Jr. was dealing with something, but chalked it up to "bumps and bruises associated with play," and made it know the cornerback will be fine.
Injury Trouble Haunts Again
This Pittsburgh Defense has been absolutely ravaged by injuries this season. The team's pass rush has been limited at times as Alex Highsmith missed time,
Their secondary's injury woes have been unending by comparison to the rest of their defensive group. Slay and Porter Jr. have battled nagging injuries all season long. Starting safety DeShon Elliott was lost long-term due to a knee injury, pushing their secondary to the brink before shifting Jalen Ramsey to free safety and acquiring Kyle Dugger.
Now, the cornerback position is in need. With the team out of options, the Steelers shifted Ramsey back to cornerback and brought in Chuck Clark and Juan Thornhill to play the safety position alongside Dugger. That puts even more pressure on the new acquisition, as Dugger occupies the centerfield spot on defense and plays alongside two other players who have struggled in limited reps this season.
Pierre Island
Without Slay, the Steelers are forced to rely heavily on depth cornerback and special teams player James Pierre. The veteran defensive back is in his sixth season with the Steelers, appearing in his 90th NFL game against the Chargers.
The Steelers have faith in Pierre to step up when needed. In a limited role in 2025, Pierre has found success. Heading into Week 10, he had successfully defended 4 passes. With Slay out, Pierre became the second outside corner opposite Porter Jr, and he flashed some brilliance with a nice third-down pass breakup in the first half. Now, his performance becomes even more crucial as the Steelers try to make their patchwork secondary work.
