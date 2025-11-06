Steelers Need to Land Asante Samuel Jr.
The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense seemed to finally turn a corner in their Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, and they could add an impact player into the mix in the not-so-distant future.
Free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who was recently cleared to partake in football activities after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April, is set to visit the Steelers next week. He either has, or will, be hosted by the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.
While their most recent performance was inspiring, Pittsburgh's veteran secondary has sputtered for a majority of the year. Samuel Jr. isn't going to change the trajectory of the unit, but he's a dependable corner who would be a valuable addition.
Samuel Jr.'s Background
A second-round pick out of Florida State in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel Jr. played out his rookie contract with the team and ended up appearing in 50 games for them while making 46 starts as primarily an outside corner. Over that span, he recorded 176 tackles and six interceptions while allowing 154 catches on 259 targets in coverage, per Pro Football Reference.
Last year, however, he landed on the reserve/injured list in Week 6 with what was initially described as a shoulder injury. Samuel Jr. wouldn't return from that point forward, limiting him to four games on the season, serving as the precursor to his surgery this offseason, which was performed by Steelers neurosurgeon David Okonkwo.
Why Samuel Jr. Is a Perfect Fit for Steelers
The state of Pittsburgh's safety group became a huge concern after DeShon Elliott suffered a knee injury in Week 8 vs. the Green Bay Packers that landed him on the reserve/injured list.
The organization seems to have found a viable solution by moving Jalen Ramsey to the position while also acquiring Kyle Dugger from the New England Patriots last week, but that decision has created a bit of a hole at cornerback.
Darius Slay Jr. hasn't exactly been dependable for the Steelers next to Joey Porter Jr. on the boundary, but without a ready-made replacement on the roster, he's continued playing the bulk of the team's defensive snaps.
Brandin Echols has been solid during his first year in Pittsburgh, but with Ramsey now lining up at safety, he's likely to continue seeing a majority of the reps from the slot.
With James Pierre being the only other corner on the 53-man roster, there's definitely a path towards considerable playing time for Samuel Jr. should he decide to sign with the Steelers.
He has performed at a rather high level in the past and has picked up a ton of experience in the league, making him an attractive target for the organization.
There's still some lingering concerns about his health and whether or not he'll be able to return to his prior form, but bringing in Samuel Jr. would still be a worthwhile gamble for Pittsburgh that could pay off in spades.
