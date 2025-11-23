Steelers LT Leaves Bears Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers were trying to mount a comeback effort against the Chicago Bears, they faced a 10-point deficit in the final quarter. In the middle of a fourth-quarter offensive drive, the team suffered an injury that made their comeback effort significantly more challenging.
Steelers starting left tackle Broderick Jones went down during a drive halfway through the final quarter. Quarterback Mason Rudolph escaped a collapsing pocket looking for an open receiver. As he bought a few extra seconds to throw the ball, Jones attempted to block an oncoming defender. After engaging the defender, Jones was immediately shaken.
He was tended to on the field and sidelines before exiting the field. CBS Sports Evan Washburn reported on the live broadcast that Jones suffered a stinger, another name for a stretched or compressed nerve in the neck or shoulder injury.
The Steelers turned to backup Calvin Anderson at the left tackle position with Jones sidelined.
What Jones' Loss Means for Steelers
The Steelers haven't been thrilled with Jones' work this season, but there's no doubting he is the team's top and preferred option at the blindside tackle position. The former first-round pick has shown flashes of brilliance in between moments of frustration in his third NFL season.
As inconsistent and frustrating as Jones can be, behind him are even more infuriating options. Calvin Anderson is an experienced lineman in the NFL, but he's also a career backup. He offers some positional flexibility, but as a starter on the left side, Anderson immediately becomes a vulnerability and weakness for defenses to exploit.
Impact on Jones' Tenure with Steelers
An injury also poses a potentially huge issue for Jones. Playing in his third season in the league, he's coming to a crossroads with the Steelers. Before next season, the team will have to decide on his first-round option. As things currently stand, the Steelers have no reason to elect that option. If anything, the Steelers are likely eager to move on from him and find another solution.
If he's not on the field for an extended period of time, that could spell the end of Jones' time in Pittsburgh. He's fighting for his NFL career as well as trying to help the Steelers earn an AFC North title. Injuries are just about the last thing Jones and his teammates wanted to see as the Steelers' already questionable offensive line becomes even more questionable.
