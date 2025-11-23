Steelers Star CB Suffers Leg Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their No. 1 cornerback go down with an injury during the first half of their Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears.
According to Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Joey Porter Jr. suffered a leg injury and is questionable to return to the contest.
He is one of two Pittsburgh stars to sustain injuries at Soldier Field alongside wide receiver DK Metcalf (ankle), who has since come back into the game.
Porter Jr.'s Injury History
A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Porter played in each of the Steelers' 17 games as a rookie. He did, however, suffer a concussion in the team's Wild Card round loss to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs that year.
In 2024, Porter missed Pittsburgh's Week 17 bout with the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day due to a knee injury that he sustained the game prior vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
He also dealt with a minor hand injury during training camp this past summer before suffering a hamstring injury against the New York Jets in Week 1, which ultimately kept him sidelined through the Steelers' Week 5 bye.
Porter made his return vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, and he had recorded 25 tackles to go with an interception entering Week 12.
How Pittsburgh's Secondary Would Line Up Without Porter
It remains to be seen if Porter can make his way back into the game at Soldier Field, but if he can't, the Steelers will be forced to switch some things up in their secondary.
James Pierre has been a revelation for Pittsburgh over the last few weeks, and he has remained on the field for nearly the entire day opposite of Porter while the latter was still healthy.
Should Porter remain sidelined, however, it's likely that Darius Slay Jr. will get some playing time after previously having not been involved vs. the Bears. The 34-year-old did not suit up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 after suffering a concussion in Week 10 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, and Pierre had been playing ahead of him in Chicago despite the fact that Slay is active.
Elsewhere in the secondary, Brandin Echols has served as Pittsburgh's slot corner since Jalen Ramsey moved to safety in Week 9. If Porter can't return, though, perhaps he could get some snaps on the boundary out of necessity throughout the rest of the game.
