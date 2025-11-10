Steelers' Cam Heyward Admits Real Issue With Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received another unfortunate reality check in their 2025 season. Their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers was a miserable affair, and the Steelers suffered their fourth loss of the season, 25-10.
Speaking to the media postgame, Steelers defensive tackle and leader Cam Heyward offered a blunt take on the loss and what they need to improve. Whether he meant to send this message or not, the veteran defender revealed the real issue with this team in his comments.
"I’m not looking for an excuse,” the defensive captain said. “I’m looking to just play better. We talk about it, but do we really know what we’re doing, play in and play out? Do we trust the guy next to us? Defense, offense, do we trust each other to be in the right spots to make plays?”
Trust In Your Teammates, Right?
There are a few ways to interpret Heyward's comments. Maybe it's a rallying cry to his teammates. Perhaps it's a frustrated veteran giving voice to a collective feeling in the locker room.
Maybe it was all of those things, plus a startling admission.
This Steelers team, for all of its roster changes, schematic adjustments, and big talk, is a divided group that lacks trust in one another. Heyward said so himself during his postgame comments. They might be a group full of camaraderie and good vibes, but that doesn't replace that undying belief in the player next to you that every single great NFL team possesses.
Instead, the group remains a compilation of individual talent, failing to coalesce into a proper NFL team.
Lack of Trust Impacting Every Aspect of the Game
If only it was just the defense struggling with this issue. Unfortunately for the Steelers, their entire team, from the coaching staff to the entire roster, is plagued with this issue.
Look at how the offense stunk up the game against the Chargers in Week 10. Aaron Rodgers played his worst game of the season, the first time the 41-year-old looked his age during the 2025 campaign. While he struggled, it was clear he had no trust options around him. He overthrew passes, ran into sacks and had a difficult time finding the open receiver.
Part of that was solely due to Rodgers' poor performance. The other part was how the entire group fell apart once things started heading south. There was no rallying together to try to regain the momentum. Instead, the fractured group snowballed and descended into worse and worse play as the game went on.
Then there was the special teams issues. Punt returner Ke'Shawn Williams showed a complete lack of trust in himself and his teammates with his muffed punt in the contest. There was no communication between the special teams unit, and as Williams misplayed the falling punt, no one was around to help curb the turnover.
That lack of trust has this team at 5-4 and barely clinging to a lead in the AFC North. The team faces a gauntlet of a remaining schedule, and until they finally come together, this team's biggest issue will continue dragging them down.
