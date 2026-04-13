Steelers Cannot Listen to New Nick Herbig Trade Suggestion

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to kick the can on one of the team's biggest and best problems. With T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, and Jack Sawyer on the roster, the organization has one of the best edge rusher rooms in the division, and frankly, the entire NFL.

That's the good news and the bad news for the Steelers. They have three starters in Watt, Highsmith, and Herbig, and a rising contributor in Sawyer as he enters his second NFL season. Meanwhile, Herbig is entering his fourth season and is at a crossroads with the organization.

After posting 7.5 sacks, filling in for both Highsmith and Watt at times in 2025, Herbig has graduated from a rotational role and is ready for a full-time starting role and a contract that cements it. That's why Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports suggested the San Francisco 49ers send Pittsburgh the 58th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a conditional 2027 fifth-round pick to bring Herbig to the Golden State.

"Herbig, 24, is stuck in a rotation behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in Pittsburgh and in the final year of his contract," he wrote. "He had 13 sacks in a limited role over the past two seasons and would be well worth the high pick it would probably cost for the Steelers to swap him.”

Are Steelers Interested in Trading Herbig?

The Steelers have shown no interest in trading the 24-year-old edge rusher. According to sources speaking to Steelers On SI, the organization has quite the opposite intention. The team would love to sign Herbig to an extension, and it's not out of the realm of possibilities for him to be one of the players the team negotiates with before the 2026 regular season begins.

His age is a huge part of this. Highsmith is 28 and Watt is 32, meaning the team needs a bit more youth infused into their plans. Herbig is young and productive, a rare combination in the NFL. Not only that, but he's still improving and finding that next level to his game. That's why the Steelers have very little interest in moving Herbig unless any potential extension talks break down to an irreparable place.

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) reacts after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Why the 49ers Would Make This Trade in a Heartbeat

The 49ers were a pitiful pass-rush team in 2025. Clelin Ferrell and Bryce Huff were tied for the team lead with just 4.0 sacks, 3.5 fewer than what Herbig posted as a part-time starter. Without Nick Bosa healthy, the 49ers have no playmakers on the edge.

Acquiring Herbig solves that problem for the low cost of a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-rounder. That's great business for San Francisco.

The 49ers would certainly pull the trigger on this trade, but the Steelers must steer clear. Hanging on to Herbig is the best move for the organization for both 2026 and beyond.

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