Nick Herbig in Line for Impressive Deal With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers would like to finalize extensions with at least two players before the 2026 regular season begins. The first candidate is obvious, as star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is in line for a sizeable payday.

The other player the Steelers would prefer to extend is a toss-up. One option is tight end Darnell Washington after posting career-high offensive numbers in 2025. Another option is defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, as he enters a critical season in Pittsburgh.

The player the Steelers absolutely should lock up after Porter Jr. is linebacker Nick Herbig. The fourth-year edge rusher has been an excellent player since being drafted by the organization, and he's ready to take on a full-time starting role. Even with the Steelers having significant money invested in the position already, Herbig should be in line for an impressive extension this summer.

An Interesting Situation for Herbig and Steelers

The Steelers are in an interesting situation with Herbig. Over his first three seasons, he's played as a rotational piece. He's come on in relief of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and plugged in for starting duties when injuries popped up.

In that role, he looks like an absolute stud. He's shown that he's ready to be on the field for three downs, not just a reserve player with potential.

The problem is that the Steelers are paying for potential to convert into more production. That's a risk in and of itself, and it's only exacerbated by the roughly $60 million per season that Watt and Highsmith make.

The number to keep in mind with any Herbig extension talks is $17 million. That's the average salary on Highsmith's current deal. He signed that after posting 14.5 sacks in 2022, signifying he had arrived as the edge rusher opposite Watt.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) rushes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What A Herbig Extension Might Look Like

Herbig is coming off a career-best season himself, posting 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. It was an excellent campaign for the still-improving 24-year-old, and it's put him in a position to be paid.

It just won't be for more than what Highsmith signed for back in 2023. It has to be a bit lower.

What is easy to predict is the deal's length. The Steelers will mirror the Highsmith deal in more ways than one, and length is one of them. Expect the Steelers to sign Herbig to a four-year extension when this is all said and done.

The sticking point will be the price. Herbig's camp will be seeking a salary exceeding Highsmith's, citing inflation, time, and salary cap increases since he signed that deal. The Steelers will push back, arguing that the production doesn't merit the $17 million-per-year salary.

In the end, they meet somewhere in the middle. Herbig will sign a four-year extension that carries an average annual value of $16 million.

Final Prediction: Four year deal worth $64 million, with $30 million guaranteed.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI,and find out podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!