Steelers' Cory Trice Suffers Another Injury Setback
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t see the season debut of one of their top young defenders after all. After beginning the 21-day practice window for cornerback Cory Trice Jr., his return from injury seemed imminent.
However, his hamstring/knee injury was reaggravated and limited the Steelers cornerback and cast doubt on his availability in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. The most recent Steelers injury report shared that Trice was limited at a recent practice and was downgraded to a non-participant for their final practice before their matchup. The team also officially ruled Trice out against the Colts.
For just three seasons in the NFL, Trice has been absolutely ravaged by injuries. He tore his ACL months after being drafted by the organization in 2023. He wasn't even able to play a single preseason game as a rookie before the entire year was lost to injury. That ACL tear came just two years after he tore his ACL the first time in college.
Injury Bug Bites Again
Last season, the Steelers hoped he could put the health concerns behind him and become an impact player. He played in a handful of games before a hamstring injury forced him to Injured Reserve for the majority of the season. He finished 2024 with six games played, including one start. He made 21 total tackles and recorded his first career interception.
Once again there was an optimistic view heading into this year. Both the Steelers and trice hoped a clean slate and summer of training would pay off. Unfortunately, the bug bit him before the regular season even began, and it forced the organization to place him on IR to start the year.
That anticipation was building again as the team opened up his practice window. Signifying his return was soon, this latest setback is a heartbreaker.
Will He Ever Play?
Trice is beyond talented. He has the size and the skillset to be a menace at the outside cornerback position. Staying healthy is just as important as playing well, and Trice is having trouble accomplishing half of that.
It’s entirely possible that Trice never gets his shot in Pittsburgh. Set to miss another game in the 2025 season, the Steelers may not have another choice with their talented, but often-injured defensive back.
It should be noted that the team still has a couple weeks left in his practice window. If he is able to recover during the next 14 or so days, he could still make his debut without reverting to IR again,
