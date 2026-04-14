Steelers Could Cut One More Veteran

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have one more veteran cut on their to-do list this offseason.

While appearing on "Breakfast with Benz", former NFL scout Matt Williamson stated that he doesn't think Malik Harrison will ultimately make the Steelers' 53-man roster for the 2026 season, citing the presence of both Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener as reasons why the former might be the odd man out in the inside linebacker room.

"I also think Holcomb is a very solid No. 3," Williamson said. "Who knows when and if this happens, [but] I don't think Harrison will be on the final roster. I think his cap space is worth more than he is."

"Bruener is going to be a core special teamer, [Tyler] Matakevich, [Miles] Killebrew guy, and he's probably going to make the team."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison (50) tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Harrison's First Season with Steelers

An Ohio State product who was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens and went on to play five seasons for the team, Harrison agreed to a two-year deal with the Steelers worth $10 million last offseason, reuniting him with Patrick Queen.

Harrison, however, suffered a knee injury in Pittsburgh's Week 1 season opener on the road vs. the New York Jets, which resulted in a trip to the reserve/injured list.

He later returned to the active roster on November 1 after being activated from IR. Harrison ultimately suited up for 11 games (nine starts) with the Steelers in 2025. Over that stretch, he posted 41 tackles and was on the field for 40 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps, as well as 54 percent of the special teams reps, when he was healthy.

How Much Money Would Steelers Save by Cutting Harrison?

Harrison was one of the Steelers' more prominent cut candidates ahead of free agency, though the organization instead decided to hold onto him for the time being.

That doesn't mean his roster spot is safe, as Williamson noted, and Pittsburgh would benefit financially from releasing Harrison while already having a rather complete group of inside linebackers even outside of him.

Should the Steelers make the decision to part ways with Harrison by cutting him, the organization would then save $4.750 million against the cap while also taking on $2.040 million in dead money, according to Over the Cap, regardless of if the move would be designated as a pre- or post-June 1 transaction.

Harrison is a solid run defender and can contribute on special teams, but Pittsburgh might simply be better off using the cap space he's taking up in other ways.

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