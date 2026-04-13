Three Overreactions From Steelers Busy Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason, while not quite as eventful as last year's from a player acquisition standpoint, has still featured plenty of storylines.

From bringing in a new coaching staff under Mike McCarthy after Mike Tomlin stepped down, to Aaron Rodgers still not informing the Steelers of his intentions for the upcoming season once again, things haven't been boring for the black and gold.

As the 2026 NFL Draft still lies ahead, there's still time for even more intrigue to descend upon the organization leading into a season with uncertain expectations.

With that, here are three overreactions from the events of the offseason thus far for Pittsburgh.

Steelers Don't Need A Veteran QB That Isn't Aaron Rodgers

While the logical pivot for Pittsburgh if Rodgers doesn't return would be to try and find a different veteran to add to its quarterback room, that course of action might not prove to be fruitful.

In a world where Rodgers isn't back in the fold, Tyrod Taylor and Jimmy Garoppolo would be the top free agent signal callers left on the board alongside Russell Wilson, who likely wouldn't be an option for the Steelers after a poor end to his tenure with the team in 2024.

As for the trade market, Tanner McKee, Spencer Rattler and Anthony Richardson are the most intruging names, though there's not a real argument for bringing any of them in unless the Steelers don't add a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Given how much head coach Mike McCarthy has raved about 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard since taking the job in January, Pittsburgh would be best off allowing him a real shot to earn the starting job while competing alongside Mason Rudolph and a rookie throughout the summer.

At the very least, the Steelers need to figure out what they have in Howard, and acquiring a veteran that isn't Rodgers, who is an exception due to his connection to McCarthy and the organization as a whole after last season, wouldn't make much sense at this stage.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) reacts as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Adding an Offensive Tackle Has to Be a Priority

Pittsburgh might have found its solution at right tackle for the next decade in 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu, but the left side is a completely different story.

The organization had hoped 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones would also be a long-term stalwart, but he has yet to pan out. He was solid enough when healthy last season after moving back to left tackle, where he played at the University of Georgia, after Dan Moore Jr. signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent, but a serious neck injury cut his year short and has raised plenty of questions heading into 2026.

Jones' fifth-year option is likely to be declined by the Steelers as he continues to recover, and while he was seen getting some work in on the field during Phase 1 of the offseason program, his true status for the upcoming campaign is still unknown.

Dylan Cook is the top option behind Jones after allowing just one sack, per Pro Football Focus, over five games to close out the regular season on Rodgers' blindside, but whether or not he can keep that up over a larger sample size remains to be seen.

As a result, left tackle is a significant need for Pittsburgh and one that went unanswered during free agency.

There are still some capable veterans left on the market, such as Taylor Decker, but the Steelers are likely better off addressing the position on either Day 1 or 2 of the NFL Draft.

Steelers Could Have One of NFL's Best Defenses

Pittsburgh's defense, despite being among the most expensive units in the league, didn't exactly live up to expectations in 2025, allowing the seventh-most yards per game at 356.9.

While the core on that side of the ball remained intact this offseason, the additions of safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Jamel Dean should help elevate the group on the backend.

Furthermore, safety DeShon Elliott should be good to go after missing all but five games last year due to a pair of knee injuries.

With arguably the best group of EDGE rushers in the NFL with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig as well as an interior defensive line that features Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon, the Steelers won't be overmatched in the trenches.

The inside linebacker group is a bit suspect with Patrick Queen coming off an uneven year, but the secondary should be strong with Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey playing next to Dean and Brisker.

New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has a supremely talented group on his hands, which could propel Pittsburgh to yet another playoff berth.

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