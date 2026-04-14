Steelers Top WR Option Isn't Who You Think

With wide receiver standing out as a main position of need for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2026 NFL Draft, it's all but certain they'll address the position either on Day 1 or Day 2 at the absolute latest.

Ohio State's Carnell Tate has essentially become the consensus No. 1 prospect there, with USC's Makai Lemon and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson trailing behind.

Tyson has some health and durability concerns that have hurt his stock, however, and while Tate would be a strong fit inside the Steelers' offense, especially given his connection to Will Howard, but he seems destined to go inside the top-10.

While Tate is not a realistic target for Pittsburgh even if it were willing to trade up for him, that doesn't hurt its chances of landing a true impact, No. 1-type receiver in this year's class, because Lemon is in the same tier, if not better, than the former.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Making the Argument for Lemon Over Tate

To make it clear, this isn't a slight towards Tate or the type of player he can become at the next level; his ceiling isn't super high, but he's a rock-solid route runner with good-enough game speed and height at 6-foot-2 who also thrives in contested catch situations.

Tate's floor is perhaps the highest of any receiver in this year's class, but Lemon is simply the more explosive weapon in the passing game who would provide the kind of upside and dynamism that the Steelers have been craving.

As a primary slot receiver who can shift outside if needed, Lemon is a tougher and more physical receiver than Tate, even despite the fact that he's three inches shorter at 5-foot-11.

Furthermore, Lemon possesses elite body control and is a natural route-runner who excels at creating separation and snagging whatever is thrown his way.

Again, Tate has a laundry list of desirable traits and is more of a sure thing when it comes to how much he'll produce in the NFL.

Lemon's chances of taking that next step and becoming a star, though, make him a more enticing option for Pittsburgh.

How Steelers Can Leave Draft with Lemon

In all likelihood, Lemon will go before the Steelers are on the clock at No. 21 overall.

Knowing that, the organization still hosted him on a top-30 visit, which isn't something to just write off. With 12 picks and just about no chance of making all of them, Pittsburgh has the necessary capital to move up the board.

If Lemon is their No. 1 guy, and there's a strong case for him to be, the Steelers could package No. 21 with one of their three third-round selections and a Day 3 pick to move up into the early-to-mid teens and snag him, pairing him with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. in the process.

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