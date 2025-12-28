Steelers TE Suffers Broken Arm Before Division Title Game

Following an incredibly demoralizing loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, the Pittsburgh Steelers got some bad news on the status of tight end Darnell Washington.

The third-year tight end was seen wearing a huge cast with a sling after walking out of the Steelers' locker room, per Steelers On SI's Noah Strackbein.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin delivered the diagnosis of his injury postgame, stating that Washington has broken his arm.

It's an awful turn of events for both Washington, who was in the midst of the best season of his career up to this point, and Pittsburgh, who is now heading into a win-or-go-home Week 18 bout with the Baltimore Ravens that will decide who reigns supreme as the AFC North champions.

Washington's Injury

Washington appeared to be in some pain after making a pair of catches early at Huntington Bank Field. He was later taken to the locker room during the second quarter, and while he was initially deemed questionable to return, Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten later announced that he was ruled out.

UPDATE: Washington (forearm) has been downgraded to OUT for the rest of today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 28, 2025

Where Steelers Go from Here

The Steelers' passing offense was in shambles against a stout Browns defense that's one of the best units in the league.

Aaron Rodgers and company managed to muster 291 yards of total offense, though Pittsburgh finished with just six points. Additionally, the team logged only 168 yards through the air on 39 attempts.

Even if the Steelers had DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III available going into the game, they likely would have had a tough time consistently moving the ball down the field.

With Metcalf out for the remainder of the regular season due to a two-game suspension and Austin sidelined with a hamstring injury, Pittsburgh couldn't afford to lose any additional skill position players.

That's what made Washington's absence all the more painful for the Steelers, as he had developed into one of the team's more dangerous weapons in the passing game and a preferred target of Rodgers, especially in short-yardage situations.

With Washington now having sustained what appears to be a significant injury with no clear timeline for a return, Pittsburgh is once again going to be in trouble heading into a game of epic proportions vs. Baltimore next weekend at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers are going to have to find solutions, and quick, or else they run the risk of being eliminated from postseason contention.

