Steelers Defense Hit With Another Loss to Starting Lineup
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 without one of their top cornerbacks.
Darius Slay Jr., who has been in the concussion protocol, was officially ruled out on the Steelers' final injury report of the week despite being upgraded to a limited participant in practice.
Though he's been inconsistent for Pittsburgh after signing a one-year deal in the offseason, the team's defense could've used his help against a potent Bengals passing offense that torched them in Week 7.
Slay's Injury History with Steelers
Slay's first run in with the injury back as a member of the Steelers came by way of an ankle injury during training camp in August. His availability for the start of the regular season was not impacted, though.
He went on to suffer a shoulder injury vs. the Seattle Seahawks in the team's Week 2 home opener that also didn't result in any missed time before suffering a leg contusion against the New England Patriots in Week 3.
Slay also appeared to injure his side against Minnesota Vikings during Pittsburgh's Week 4 trip to Dublin, Ireland. While he departed for a short period of time, he returned soon after and remained on the field for the rest of the contest.
He also sustained a shoulder injury when the Steelers matched up with the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, but it didn't affect his availability for the team's following contest vs. the Bengals in Week 7.
In Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, Slay suffered a hand injury during the first quarter that initially rendered him questionable to return, but he ultimately did so.
Then, in Week 10 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Slay sustained a head injury during the second quarter that placed him in the concussion protocol and will hold him out of Pittsburgh's impending bout with the Bengals.
How Pittsburgh Stacks Up Without Slay
Without Slay on the field, the Steelers will continue to rely heavily on Joey Porter Jr. as another showdown with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins looms.
Pittsburgh allowed Joe Flacco to throw for 342 yards and three touchdowns while Chase hauled in 161 yards on a career-high 16 receptions to go with a score in a 33-31 victory for the Bengals.
The Steelers' defense has allowed opposing offenses to throw for 269.4 yards per game against them this season, which is the highest mark in the league, and Slay's absence won't help in that regard.
It's still a bit of a question mark as to whether or not Asante Samuel Jr. will be elevated from the practice squad and play this week after signing with the team several days ago, but Pittsburgh will at the very least have Brandin Echols and James Pierre ready to go next to Porter at cornerback while Jalen Ramsey and Kyle Dugger man the two safety spots.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!