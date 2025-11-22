WWE Superstar Calls Out Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Before Bears Game
PITTSBURGH -- The rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers goes back two decades. Rodgers, the long-time starting quarterback for the Bears' biggest nemesis, the Green Bay Packers, has battled Chicago 29 times over his 21 seasons in the NFL. He's absolutely dominated in those meetings, compiling a 24-5 record and an ownership over the city of Chicago.
This year, however, the Bears believe they have the edge against the Steelers and Rodgers. The team is 7-3 and atop the NFC North behind a strong running game and second-year QB Caleb Williams taking the next step. Their improved 2025 has the franchise optimistic, and a current WWE superstar convinced that it is the Bears' time to finally get revenge on their old rival.
Seth Rollins, a multiple-time WWE and World Heavyweight champion and one of the most popular WWE superstars today, is also a devoted fan of the Bears. He appeared on Good Morning Football recently to discuss the Bears-Steelers matchup, and he made it clear that Rodgers' ownership over Chicago will be surrendered after their Week 12 contest.
"I swear, we’re not going to come out here next week having the same conversation about Aaron Rodgers owning the Chicago Bears," he proclaimed. "He’s going to be giving up his ownership."
The Perfect Heel
As a professional wrestler in the WWE, Rollins knows all about the psychology of sports and entertainment. Over his career, he's been one of the most beloved good guys, colloquially known in the wrestling space as a "babyface." He's also played the part of an evil villain, referred to as a "heel."
According to Rollins, Rodgers is the perfect heel for the Chicago Bears' franchise. He's made himself an enemy of the franchise, and it's why the Bears are hoping and praying that they can take down their foe. If they follow Rollins' advice, they will take him down.
“Every hero needs a good villain. Every babyface needs a good heel," Rollins said. "Aaron Rodgers is the perfect heel. The perfect foil for the babyfaces of 2025, the Chicago Bears. Now’s our time Chicago. Rally up and take down this scumbag. Bear Down!"
Rodgers will certainly welcome the heel-like comparisons while going up against the Bears. It's an organization he's had complete control over for 21 years. This could be his final regular season matchup against a team he's despised for years, and he's ready to be the thorn in the side of Chicago's fanbase one more time.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!