Steelers' DK Metcalf Now Drawing George Pickens Comparisons

The Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to drama at the wide receiver position, and even though DK Metcalf's altercation with a fan during the team's Week 16 victory over the Detroit Lions was essentially uncharted territory, Hall of Fame coach and current NFL on NBC analyst Tony Dungy still drew some parallels between him and George Pickens.

On the latest episode of the "Football Night in America" podcast, Dungy stated that Metcalf's decision-making was reminiscent of Pickens' from this time in Pittsburgh in that he created a distraction during a crucial game.

"You've gotta be focused in on the field," Dungy said. "What this reminded me of, this was George Pickens 2.0. Guy's playing well, you're in a big game, you're winning, and you do something to just let your team down. You can't do that."

Where Metcalf Stands

Metcalf's second-quarter run-in with a fan, whose name is Ryan Kennedy and was sitting behind the Steelers' bench, ultimately ended in the 28-year-old receiver grabbed him and throwing him back.

Pittsburgh had Metcalf at its disposal for the remainder of the contest, but the NFL went on to suspend him for two games, a decision that was later upheld after he appealed it.

As a result, Metcalf will miss the Steelers' Week 17 and 18 contests, meaning his regular season is finished, and he thus won't be eligible to return until, or unless, the team clinches the AFC North.

During his weekly press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin stood behind Metcalf and stated that a legal battle may soon ensue.

"He did explain to me why he did what he did," Tomlin said. "I certainly don't condone the behavior, but I support DK. I really don't have a lot to add other than what I just told you. I think he has a hearing this afternoon, an appeals hearing, and I certainly don't want to weigh in prior to that. I have heard more recently that there might be legal ramifications, but I'd better be careful of what I say and how I say it."

Similarities to Pickens

Pickens certainly drew some attention for his behavior throughout his three years with the Steelers, though he was never suspended detrimental conduct or anything of the sort.

He most notably got into a fight with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II at the end of a Week 12 loss for Pittsburgh in 2024 before also reportedly showing up late to the team's Christmas Day bout with the Kansas City Chiefs that same season, among other incidents.

It became clear that Pickens was in dire need of a change of scenery, and the Steelers proceeded to send the 24-year-old to the Dallas Cowboys for a package headlined by a 2026 third-round pick back in May after acquiring Metcalf from Seattle two months prior.

Pickens, who is in the final campaign of his rookie deal, has put all the pieces together and emerged as one of the top receivers in the league this year with 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns on 88 catches.

Metcalf, meanwhile, will close out his initial season as a Steeler with 850 yards and six scores in 15 games.

