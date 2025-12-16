Steelers Rookie on Verge of Returning From Knee Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have missed rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon as he battles through a knee injury. The second injury to the first-round pick has forced him to miss two full games and part of another.

Without Harmon, the Steelers gave up more than 200 rushing yards in back-to-back contests. They showed improvement against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, but the difference between their run defense with and without their star defensive tackle is astronomical.

There was hope that Harmon would return in Week 15. He was listed as questionable ahead of the Monday Night Football contest, but he was unable to play.

Looking ahead to Week 16, the Steelers believe Harmon will finally make his return. Head coach Mike Tomlin provided an encouraging report during his weekly press conference.

Harmon's Ready to Go

The Steelers will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 16, and Tomlin is confident Harmon will be able to go. The head coach told the media that Harmon was actually healthy enough to play in Week 15.

The decision to hold Harmon back was not a question of health, according to Tomlin, but a coach's choice. Due to the rookie's limited participation throughout the week, Tomlin did not feel that Harmon was adequately prepared to return.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) runs on to the field before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A Huge Boost in Week 16

Harmon's return can't come soon enough for a Pittsburgh defense that might finally be finding its legs after defeating the Dolphins. The pass coverage blankted the Miami attack, forcing a turnover early in the game and limiting the team to just 15 points.

Stopping the run is an ongoing process in Pittsburgh, however, which makes Harmon such an important piece for the stretch run. Going into their Week 15 matchup, the run defense with Harmon on and off the field had a night and day difference. They allowed an average of 190 rushing yards per game in the contests without their prized rookie, compared to an average below 100 yards per game with him.

That challenge continues with their next opponent, the Detroit Lions. Led by head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions have been a dangerous competitor and NFC contender. They have a fleet of running backs and an offensive attack that can rip apart opposing defenses.

The Steelers will counter with the return of their run-stuffing, pressure creating defensive tackle. With Tomlin's encouraging update, it seems a foregone conclusion that Harmon returns for the Black and Gold in Week 16.