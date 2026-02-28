Steelers Five Most Realistic First-Round WR Picks

A major takeaway from this year's NFL Combine is just how much effort and attention the Pittsburgh Steelers are putting towards this year's wide receiver class.

It's been a long time coming considering the group Pittsburgh has run out there the last handful of seasons, and the fact that the organization opted not to select a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft remains incredibly perplexing.

The Steelers have about as close to a clean slate at the position as possible outside of DK Metcalf, with Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson representing the two most notable options currently under contract for the 2026 campaign outside of him.

Mike McCarthy, Omar Khan and company are seemingly attempting to course-correct, which is evidenced by the fact that the team has met with nearly every single one of the top receivers prospects in this year's draft.

With receiver now emerging as the Steelers' most probable positional target with their first-round pick at No. 21 overall, here are the five players they could end up taking ranked from the least to most likely.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 5: Makai Lemon, USC

Lemon, who met with Pittsburgh, could very well hear his name called in the first half of the draft, if not the top 10, but the possibility exists that he'll fall down the board.

The 21-year-old primarily operates out of the slot and generates a ton of separation with well above-average route-running, footwork and quickness.

Lemon would essentially be a no-brainer pick for the Steelers, but the fact that he has a strong chance of already having been selected makes him rank low on this list.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No. 4: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The only reason Tyson is this low is the small percentage of a chance that he'll drop all the way to No. 21, though that outcome is within the realm of possibility for him more so than it is for the likes of Carnell Tate and Lemon.

Pittsburgh met formally with Tyson at the combine, and the 21-year-old has an argument for being the pound-for-pound most gifted receiver in the draft.

His injury history could be to his detriment, however, as he suffered a knee injury in 2022 while at Colorado that forced him to miss all but three games in 2023 after transferring to Arizona State. Tyson then was out for three contests this past season with a hamstring injury

The Steelers may still be willing to roll the dice on Tyson, and the value at No. 21 for a big-bodied, athletic target with strong route-running acumen and the versatility to move around the offense could be too good to pass up.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

No. 3: Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston's name is safely in first-round discussions, and his name has come up quite a bit as a potential target for the Steelers.

The 22-year-old, who also met with Pittsburgh and put up 881 yards with 11 touchdowns in 2025, is a giant at 6-foot-4 that has a wide catch radius and is excellent in jump ball situations as a top-tier red zone threat.

There are some concerns about his ability to pick up yards after the catch, beat press coverage and reach that second level of speed down the field, though, which may limit his upside at the next level.

Boston still projects as a productive NFL player and a good addition to Pittsburgh's offense, but the team may look in another direction if he's still available when they're on the clock.

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

No. 2: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Cooper Jr. has seen his stock rise as of late, placing him firmly within the group of the Steelers' top options at No. 21.

He started from the slot for Indiana as it won its first-ever national title this past campaign, posting 937 yards and 13 touchdowns across 69 catches in 16 games, though he played almost exclusively on the outside in both 2023 and 2024.

A playmaker who can work his magic all over the field and from just about any alignment as a major yards-after-catch threat, Cooper Jr. could step in and make an immediate impact for Pittsburgh next to Metcalf.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

No. 1: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Of the Steelers' realistic options at No. 21, Concepcion is perhaps the most intriguing.

He logged 919 yards and nine touchdowns on 61 receptions in his first, and only, season for Texas A&M in 2025 after transferring over from NC State and added helium to his stock in the process.

Concepcion is a shifty receiver who burns defenses with his speed and thus creates separation with relative ease.

He should be able to play both inside and outside in the NFL, and while he's not the biggest receiver in the world at 5-foot-11, he's the type of dynamic talent that could help transform the Steelers' offense as a rookie.

